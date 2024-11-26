On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Vandal causes over $5,000 in damage to Pleasant Creek School

Nov 25, 2024, 6:37 PM

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, ...

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, 2024. (Steven Solen)

(Steven Solen)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County – Staff at a small school in Pleasant Creek are working together to clean up thousands of dollars in damage caused by a vandal.

According to Pleasant Creek School principal Steven Solen, the vandal broke into the school through a window around 10:30 p.m. Friday. For about an hour and a half, security cameras captured him going into classrooms, taking laptops, and then smashing the security cameras.

“He broke into the teacher’s lounge and started smashing all their laptops and iPads,” Solen said.

A vending machine with its front glass broken.

A vending machine with its front glass broken. (Steven Solen)

Solen said the vandal caused the school between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage, including damage to the doors, windows, and vending machines.

“It’s like someone broke into your house, you know, it’s the same thing because this is stuff that we’ve put our hearts and souls into to make us the best school that we can for the students and when someone just violates that, destroys the things that you’ve been working so hard to help students with, it just kind of tugs at your heart,” he said.

Solen was alerted to the break-in on Saturday morning by a group using the school. That afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page. Within hours, the community had identified him, and he was taken into custody.


According to arrest documents, Kayden Gilbert England, 21, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on suspicion of burglary, criminal mischief resulting in the loss of $5,000 or less, and construction of justice.

Documents stated that England damaged school property with an axe that he found inside the school. England told police that he had destroyed several laptops and security cameras to erase the evidence that he was in the school.

Destroyed laptops inside of the school.

Destroyed laptops inside of the school. (Steven Solen)

“This is what I love about small towns,” the social media post by Mount Pleasant Police Department chief Steve Gray stated. “We work together to solve problems. Thanks to the tips from our citizens, we have identified the suspect, and he has been taken into custody.”

Solen said cleanup continued at the school Monday as students and staff returned to campus. While repairing the damaged doors and windows will take time, the North Sanpete School District quickly stepped in to replace the security cameras and damaged laptops.

“We still have glass in certain places, it’s really hard to clean up, but everybody’s just come in with a good attitude and said, ‘Hey, let’s just keep moving,’” Solen said.

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, 2024.

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, 2024. (Steven Solen)

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, ...

Shara Park

Vandal causes over $5,000 in damage to Pleasant Creek School

Staff at a small school in Pleasant Creek are working together to clean up thousands of dollars in damage caused by a vandal.

10 seconds ago

rocky mountain power crew...

Sam Herrera

Rocky Mountain Power warns of scam callers during holiday season

Scammers pretending to be from Rocky Mountain Power may be reaching out to customers more often during the holiday season, RMP advised on Monday.

1 hour ago

Someone answering the hotline for YCC Family Crisis Center as its expecting more calls during the h...

Shelby Lofton

Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season

Utah crisis centers and shelters are preparing for an uptick in reports of domestic violence as the holidays approach.

1 hour ago

San Jose State head coach Todd Kress, center back, talks to his players during a timeout during the...

Mead Gruver and Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press

Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player

A judge has rejected a request to block a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member from playing in a conference tournament on claims that she’s transgender.

2 hours ago

two people at a petroglyphs site in utah...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds offer $1K reward after petroglyphs defaced in southern Utah

Federal land managers are now offering a $1,000 reward as authorities investigate an incident that left ancient petroglyphs near the Utah-Arizona border defaced over the weekend.

3 hours ago

...

Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees unveil new look logos, jerseys ahead of move

The Salt Lake Bees unveiled all new logos and jerseys as the team prepares to move to a new ballpark in Daybreak.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Vandal causes over $5,000 in damage to Pleasant Creek School