On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Assign Cody Williams To Salt Lake City Stars

Nov 25, 2024, 5:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have assigned lottery pick Cody Williams to their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Williams was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is the highest-selected player to be assigned to the G League so far this season.

Related: Salt Lake City Stars Announce 2024-25 Schedule

Cody Williams Assigned To Salt Lake City Stars

Williams will work with the Stars after averaging 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 16 appearances with the Jazz.

The wing has struggled to shoot the ball connecting on 27 percent of his field goal attempts and 19 percent of his threes.

Williams has been held scoreless in six of his last eight games, and has a total of 11 points during the stretch.

The Colorado product was pushed into the starting lineup after second-year forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a season-ending injury but was replaced by Kyle Filipowski eight games later.

In his lone season with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.

The Stars will next be in action on Friday, November 29 when they travel to face the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kyle Filipowski Out Due To Leg Inflammation

While Williams will miss the Jazz’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, fellow rookie Kyle Filipowski will be sidelined due to inflammation in his left leg.

Related: Jordan Clarkson Provides Thanksgiving Dinner To 250 Utah Families

Filipowski missed the Jazz’s win over the New York Knicks on Saturday after suffering a sprained right ankle last Thursday.

The 32nd overall pick has had a strong start to the season for the Jazz averaging 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 14 appearances.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Assign Cody Williams To Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz have assigned lottery pick Cody Williams to their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes Among Week 13 Davey O’Brien Top QB Performers

Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes led the Aggies to a big win in week 13 and got some national recognition for it.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Welcome To Feast Week

It's time to feast on some excellent MTE matchups involving Big 12 teams.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Houston Presser

Kalani Sitake addressed the media on Zoom to set the stage for BYU/Houston week.

3 hours ago

...

Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees unveil new look logos, jerseys ahead of move

The Salt Lake Bees unveiled all new logos and jerseys as the team prepares to move to a new ballpark in Daybreak.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Knocking On Door Of AP Top 25 Ranking

A big week in San Diego should launch BYU into the AP Top 25.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Jazz Assign Cody Williams To Salt Lake City Stars