Jazz Assign Cody Williams To Salt Lake City Stars

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have assigned lottery pick Cody Williams to their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Williams was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is the highest-selected player to be assigned to the G League so far this season.

Cody Williams Assigned To Salt Lake City Stars

Williams will work with the Stars after averaging 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 16 appearances with the Jazz.

The wing has struggled to shoot the ball connecting on 27 percent of his field goal attempts and 19 percent of his threes.

Williams has been held scoreless in six of his last eight games, and has a total of 11 points during the stretch.

The Colorado product was pushed into the starting lineup after second-year forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a season-ending injury but was replaced by Kyle Filipowski eight games later.

In his lone season with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.

The Stars will next be in action on Friday, November 29 when they travel to face the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kyle Filipowski Out Due To Leg Inflammation

While Williams will miss the Jazz’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, fellow rookie Kyle Filipowski will be sidelined due to inflammation in his left leg.

Filipowski missed the Jazz’s win over the New York Knicks on Saturday after suffering a sprained right ankle last Thursday.

The 32nd overall pick has had a strong start to the season for the Jazz averaging 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 14 appearances.

