UNCATEGORIZED

Tuesday Dec. 10th

Nov 25, 2024, 7:25 PM

BY LUANNE MONSON


Tuesday Dec. 10th

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Drake could make an im...

Andrew Dalton, Entertainment Writer

Drake alleges Universal and Spotify falsely inflated Kendrick Lamar diss track ‘Not Like Us’

Drake has begun legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify, alleging they conspired to falsely pump up the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

1 minute ago

This police body camera image provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows police responding to ...

Associated Press

Man called Las Vegas police for help during a home invasion, but officers fatally shot him

A man who was fatally shot by a Las Vegas police officer this month had called 911 for help during a home invasion.

1 day ago

