On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Charity works to provide Christmas for children of Utah inmates

Nov 25, 2024, 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of volunteers is working to help children with parents behind bars have a somewhat normal Christmas this year.

The Utah Prisoner Advocate Network was formed in 2013 to help families navigate life while a parent serves out a sentence. In 2024, they had an idea to help kids that they say are often forgotten.

“I think there’s a feeling that if someone went to prison and they did something bad to get there, and so they deserve it,” UPAN co-founder and director Molly Prince said. “But the children didn’t do that. The family that’s left behind didn’t do that.

UPAN made the offer with a program called “All Hearts Come Home for the Holidays.” The response was much larger than anticipated, with parents asking for help for more than 300 kids statewide.

UPAN special projects director Karen Thompson said the letters they received pulled on the heartstrings.

“I couldn’t read them without a box of tissues,” Thompson said. “They were handwritten by the incarcerated parents, both mothers and fathers. Very heartfelt.”

UPAN is already about halfway to meeting its goal, but the remaining children in need are posted to their website by age, gender, and need. People can anonymously fulfill their Amazon wish lists through the site.

“Really, what this program is about is showing the children that they’re not forgotten, that they’re loved, and they’re valued, especially during a season that’s meant for families,” Prince said.

Prince is also hopeful that this help and love will make the kids less likely to make their parents’ mistakes. She said it may also help motivate inmates to reintegrate and contribute to society once they’re done serving their sentence.

If you wish to donate to this program, you can visit UPAN’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

A screenshot of the UPAN 2024 holiday program, 'All Hearts Come Home for the Holidays."...

Mike Anderson

Charity works to provide Christmas for children of Utah inmates

A group of volunteers is working to help children with parents behind bars have a somewhat normal Christmas this year.

6 minutes ago

Someone answering the hotline for YCC Family Crisis Center as its expecting more calls during the h...

Shelby Lofton

Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season

Utah crisis centers and shelters are preparing for an uptick in reports of domestic violence as the holidays approach.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden is pictured after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey, Peach, during a c...

Betsy Klein, CNN

Biden grants clemency to Peach and Blossom at annual White House turkey pardon

President Joe Biden has kicked off his final holiday season at the White House, issuing the traditional reprieve to two turkeys who will bypass the Thanksgiving table to live out their days in Minnesota.

5 hours ago

volunteers share thanksgiving meals with veterans...

Karah Brackin

500 turkeys given to Utah veterans during Thanksgiving drive-thru event

Volunteers passed out 500 Thanksgiving turkeys to Utah veterans during an event at the Salt Lake City VA hospital on Monday.

6 hours ago

traffic on i-15...

Britt Johnson, KSL NewsRadio

AAA predicts nearly 80 million people traveling for Thanksgiving. Is your car ready?

The holiday travel season begins this weekend, and travel experts with AAA said a lot of people will take a road trip this Thanksgiving.

3 days ago

Experts said consumers need to be mindful of deception mixed among holiday deals to avoid scams. (K...

Matt Gephardt

As you shop during this season, watch out for the holiday scams

Black Friday is still a week away, but you cannot turn around without being smacked with another ad for Christmas gifts at big discounts. But experts say, more than ever, we need to be mindful of deception mixed among the deals. Scams often rise as scammers exploit the season's generosity, distractions, and online activity.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Charity works to provide Christmas for children of Utah inmates