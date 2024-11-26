On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two Utah sisters recovering in ICU after being hit by an alleged DUI driver in Arizona

Nov 25, 2024, 9:19 PM

Brent Wilhite and his wife looking over Sabrina Wilhite one of their two daughters who was serious ...

Brent Wilhite and his wife looking over Sabrina Wilhite one of their two daughters who was serious hurt in an Arizona crash. (Wilhite Family)

(Wilhite Family)

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

FLAGSTAFF — A big holiday gathering for a Utah family turns tragic after a suspected drunk driver hits two sisters in Arizona.

Sabrina Wilhite, 24, and Jessica Wilhite, 22, were traveling from Phoenix to Utah when, according to investigators, a pickup truck crossed the center lane and hit the sisters on a rural road just outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, on Friday night just before 8 p.m.

Both were taken from the scene in critical condition and are in the ICU.

“It’s a tender time for our family,” said Brent Wilhite, the sisters’ father, who spoke to KSL TV from the hospital in Flagstaff.

Sabrina (left) and Jessica (right) Wilhite in a family photo.

Sabrina (left) and Jessica (right) Wilhite in a family photo. (Wilhite Family)

Wilhite said his daughters Sabrina and Jessica have been best friends over the years. The two graduated from UVU in May and moved to Phoenix for their career.

“We’re feeling the pain, and it’s sometimes day by day, and sometimes It’s minute by minute where we think everything is going to be okay, and then we go to a really dark place and think about the tragedies and the long road [to recovery] these girls have the head of them,” he said.

The two were coming to Utah to spend time with their family and with their brother, who is leaving for Honolulu, Hawaii, on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday.

“We were all geared up for an amazing, amazing week of family time. We have a son who is leaving on his mission tomorrow, and big family activities for Thanksgiving, and then another family vacation the days after Thanksgiving for that weekend,” Wilhite said. “All of that has just been shattered because of the careless senselessness of a drunk driver.”

Brent Wilhite with his daughter Jessica Wilhite in the hospital.

Brent Wilhite with his daughter Jessica Wilhite in the hospital. (Wilhite Family)

Ironically, Wilhite has been heavily involved in Utah’s Zero Fatalities campaign for two decades. Now, he’s suddenly thrust right into the middle of it.

“My personal life and my professional life are colliding,” Wilhite said. “So, I know all the messages, all the important aspects about teaching people to drive safely behind the wheel, but now it’s just hitting hard, really hard at home.”

His message this holiday season – don’t even think about drinking and driving.

“What really gets me is that I try to teach people not to do this, but our family has been blown apart and affected by this, and I think impaired driving is just such an irresponsible, senseless act. It’s selfish, and it can shatter lives, and it can happen to anybody. It happened to my family, and we’ve been promoting this for 20 years,” he said.

Sabrina Wilhite's mother looking over her while she is in the ICU.

Sabrina Wilhite’s mother looking over her while she is in the ICU. (Wilhite Family)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told KSL TV that the driver who hit the sisters survived the crash, and the case has now turned into a criminal investigation because of alleged drinking and driving.

If you wish to help the family with the medical expenses, you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe*.

A family photo of the Wilhite family. (Wilhite Family) Sabrina and Jessica Wilhite in their Utah Valley University gowns. (Wilhite Family) Sabrina and Jessica Wilhite taking a photo just an hour before the accident. (Wilhite Family) Sisters Sabrina and Jessica Wilhite in a family photo. (Wilhite Family) Jessica Wilhite in the hospital. (Wilhite Family)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Brent Wilhite and his wife looking over Sabrina Wilhite one of their two daughters who was serious ...

Dan Rascon

Two Utah sisters recovering in ICU after being hit by an alleged DUI driver in Arizona

A big holiday gathering for a Utah family turns tragic after an alleged drunk driver hits two daughters in Arizona.

10 seconds ago

Brighton ski patrol responding to a serious fall involving a teenage skier on Nov. 25, 2024....

Michael Houck

Teenager resuscitated after falling in Brighton

A skier at Brighton Resort needed CPR after he fell, hit his head, and lost consciousness Sunday morning. 

7 hours ago

A semitruck with windshield damage after a loose trailer hitch hit it on I-15 in Clearfield on Nov....

Michael Houck

Trailer hitch damages nine cars on I-15, no injuries reported

A loose trailer hitch crashed into a semitruck driver's windshield after another car kicked it up Sunday afternoon.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO (Cedar City Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Police: Motorcyclist ‘tripping’ on shrooms threatens officers after hit-and run crash

A motorcyclist driving while under the influence threatened officers and their families after a hit-and-run accident, police say.

1 day ago

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

Jacob Freeman

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Legacy Highway

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a cable barrier in the center median of Legacy Highway in Centerville Friday night, police said.

2 days ago

south jordan house explosion...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

South Jordan house explosion prompting Utahns to buy natural gas detectors

After a South Jordan home exploded, Utahns are starting to buy natural gas detectors. But is getting a natural gas detector worth it?

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Two Utah sisters recovering in ICU after being hit by an alleged DUI driver in Arizona