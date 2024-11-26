Herriman residents oppose large mine next to their neighborhood

HERRIMAN — Homeowners are voicing their frustration over plans to approve a large rock mine next to their homes. To make matters worse, the company has already started mining there without a permit.

Hundreds of townhomes sit just uphill of the South Valley Rock Products quarry. Residents are just feet away from where they’re blasting, and they want it to stop.

Jeffrey Western represents a group of at least 60 Herriman homeowners who are all worried about South Valley Rock Products’ plans to add a large gravel mine to the quarry.

“I can’t afford to move somewhere else. I don’t have that capability,” Western said.

He said each blast brings a host of problems.

“It shakes the house; this whole house just vibrates when it blasts. We’ve seen mice a ton; I’ve caught 20 mice in the last month and a half,” he said.

Some, but not all, in the neighborhood received a notice in September from the Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining stating the likely approval of the mine. Western and others quickly responded, and now the DOGM is holding a public meeting next month to hear their frustrations.

“With the mine I’m obviously expecting more blasts, will be even worse,” Western said.

On Monday, the DOGM told KSL TV that it was discovered that South Valley Rock Products had already begun mining without a permit. The division said the company is working to get that permit, but the DOGM will factor in comments from the upcoming meeting in its decision to issue South Valley Rock Products the permit.

If you want to attend, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Sky Ridge Townhome clubhouse at 4391 W. Sykes Lane in Herriman.