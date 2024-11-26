On the Site:
UDOT plows gear up for their peak season. How you can prepare your vehicle, too

Nov 26, 2024, 7:13 AM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has dozens of trucks hitting the roads with salt as the arrival of this week’s winter storm. Most of the effort on Monday night was in the mountain areas where snow was already falling.

UDOT said it expects the snowplows to be out through at least early Wednesday in northern Utah.

While snow tires or chains are required on some mountain passes, many people may not need snow tires. Tire experts say now is a good time to check the tread on everyday tires to make sure they’re safe to drive with on snowy or slushy roads.

Dozens of plows will spend the next few days salting the roads. They will hit canyon roads where the snow is expected to fall on and off through Wednesday morning.

“Snow tires are important depending on the needs for your car,” said Robert Christensen, owner of Intermountain Tire Pros in Herriman. “If you travel the canyons every day; if you have some hills you need to climb to get to your home every day, snow tires might be a consideration.”

Drivers can utilize the penny test to check tires or have a professional check the tread, but checking them somehow is crucial. Christensen also recommended regular maintenance like tire rotations to help prolong the life of car tires.

