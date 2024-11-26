OREM — Liana Latu is the starting middle blocker for the Skyline High School girl’s volleyball team. But weeks ago, she surprised her teammates and a crowd with another talent — her voice.

Latu belted out the National Anthem from the stands of the 5A state finals. The crowd swooned in silence as her buttery vocals filled the stands, finally erupting into heartfelt cheers.

The team took home its first state title in 22 years in the game that followed.