SALT LAKE CITY — As Utahns start making preparations for their Thanksgiving dinners, the American Red Cross of Utah wants everyone to keep cooking safety in mind to avoid kitchen fires.

Thanksgiving is ” the peak day for home cooking fires,” according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Thanksgiving has over three times the amount of home cooking fires than an average day, NFPA said. Unattended cooking contributed to a large number of these fires.

Thanksgiving cooking safety

“Thanksgiving is a busy holiday, with multiple dishes being prepared simultaneously, numerous guests, and various distractions that can lead to oversight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” said Michael Smauldon, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Utah Chapter, in a press release.

The Red Cross shared some cooking safety tips to help Utahns avoid any fires in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

Keep an eye on your cooking and appliances

If you’re cooking something, be it a turkey or another item, the Red Cross recommends staying close and checking it regularly.

You should also set a timer to remind yourself that your stove and/or oven is on.

If you’re leaving home or heading to bed, the Red Cross also recommends checking all appliances in the kitchen to make sure everything is off.

Be mindful of the area around your cooking space

The Red Cross recommends keeping kids and pets “at least three feet away from cooking areas.”

You should also keep flammable items, like paper or dishtowels, away from hot surfaces.

The Red Cross also advised being mindful of what’s on your body while you’re cooking and said to avoid wearing loose or dangling clothing.

To avoid spills, turn pot and pan handles toward the back of the stove.

Be prepared to act

The Red Cross said that if you see smoke or if grease starts to boil while you’re cooking, turn the heat off and remove your pan with an oven mitt.

Additionally, the Red Cross said to keep a cookie sheet or pan lid on hand in case of a pan fire. You can use the sheet or pan lid to smother the fire. If this happens, the Red Cross said to keep the pan covered until it cools down completely.

“Just a few extra moments of caution can help ensure safer holidays,” said Smauldon.