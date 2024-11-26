Big 12 Fines Arizona State For Field Storming During BYU Game

On the Site:
Nov 26, 2024, 9:08 AM

PROVO, Utah The Big 12 Conference has fined Arizona State for storming the field early in last Saturday’s game against BYU.

Along with the fine, the Big 12 issued a public reprimand to ASU after their 28-23 victory over BYU.

Arizona State receives a $25,000 fine and a public reprimand from the Big 12

“In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $25,000 fine of Arizona State University for the field storming incident that occurred during Saturday’s football game against BYU.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark issued a statement on the matter.

“The safety of student-athletes and all game participants is our foremost priority,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “We will continue to work with our institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues.”

Along with the field storming, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said at his weekly press conference that the league was also looking into the filmed halftime speech outside the BYU locker room, which was uploaded anonymously to TikTok.

“They’re reviewing everything that happened in the game from off and on the field, including when the game happened, the penalties, and all of these different things; the incompletion or completion with Chase Roberts, all of those things. They’re handling all of that and even the recording. So they’re looking into all of that stuff and they’ll deal with it.”

Another video uploaded to TikTok showed an Arizona State fan inside BYU’s medical tent on the sideline during the game.

The fine to Arizona State is the second time this month that a BYU opponent has received a fine after playing the Cougars. Earlier in the month, Utah AD Mark Harlan received a $50,000 fine from the league for his commentary on officials after BYU’s 22-21 victory in Salt Lake City.

Kalani Sitake was not upset with ASU fans after the loss

After Saturday’s game, which pitted two Top 25 teams against one another, Sitake was not upset with the field storming.

“I hate getting mad at the fans. They were so excited to get the win,” said Sitake on Saturday. “It’s two ranked teams that were playing. All we heard was that there was one second, and I was going to cling to as much hope as I could. So it’s OK. None of our guys are hurt. So there was no big issue there. … I understand the fan’s excitement and energy, and it’s OK. I didn’t think they were too rude to us. They’re excited about their win.”

BYU and Arizona State could face off again in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 7.

For that to happen, Arizona State would need to beat its rival Arizona, Iowa State needs to lose to Kansas State, and BYU would have to protect its home turf against Houston. If all three outcomes happen, BYU and ASU will square off again.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

