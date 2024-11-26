On the Site:
Houston Cougars Fire Coordinator Leading Up To BYU Game

Nov 26, 2024, 9:46 AM

PROVO, Utah When BYU football plays the Houston Cougars on Saturday night, the Cougars in red will have a new offensive play-caller.

Houston announced on Tuesday that they have fired offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. Quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell will be the interim offensive coordinator against BYU.

Houston Cougars fire OC Kevin Barbay before game against BYU

“We are grateful to Kevin for his dedication and contributions to our football program this season,” Houston head coach Willie Fritz said. “As we continue to assess every aspect of our program, it is clear we have not met our offensive standards. Kevin and his family have been wonderful members of our community, and we wish them nothing but success in the future. Our focus is on finishing the season strong Saturday against BYU. A national search for our next Offensive Coordinator will begin immediately.”

Houston’s offense is last in the Big 12 this season. In 11 games this year, the Cougars have averaged 13.6 points per game, but that number dropped to 12.3 points per game in their eight Big 12 games.

The 2024 season is Houston’s first under head coach, Willie Fritz.

Houston enters Saturday’s game against No. 19 BYU with a 4-7 overall record and 3-5 mark in Big 12 play. BYU, at 9-2 and still in contention to reach the Big 12 Championship Game, has the league’s number one scoring defense this season, allowing only 22.6 points per game.

BYU and Houston are meeting for the first time as Big 12 opponents. The two programs joined the Big 12 in 2023.

BYU leads the all-time series against Houston 3-0.

No. 19 BYU vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

