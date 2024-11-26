BYU Football Will Wear Navy Blue Uniforms On Senior Day

PROVO, Utah – For the first time in 2024, BYU football will wear a navy blue uniform.

The Cougars will wear a navy blue uniform with white pants and a navy blue helmet featuring a navy blue facemask on Saturday against Houston (8:15 p.m., ESPN & KSL NewsRadio).

It’s the second time that BYU’s uniform features navy blue this season, but it’s the first with the navy blue top. In week two, BYU wore an all-white uniform with navy blue numbers and stripes and a navy blue helmet against SMU.

Saturday will be the fifth consecutive game in which BYU will wear a blue helmet. The previous four BYU donned their royal blue helmets, and on Saturday, they will wear navy blue lids on Senior Day.

Since bringing back navy blue helmets into the uniform identity in 2021, BYU is 3-4 in games wearing a navy blue helmet. From 1999 to 2004, BYU’s primary helmet was navy blue.

BYU football enters Saturday’s game against Houston with a 9-2 overall record and a 6-2 mark in Big 12 play. If BYU wins against Houston and Arizona State or Iowa State loses their respective games, BYU will clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington on December 7.

BYU is expected to honor 20 seniors in the final home game of the 2024 season.

BYU football uniform combinations during the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the uniform combinations BYU football has worn throughout the 2024 season.

Southern Illinois – Win, 41-13

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask.

at SMU – Win, 18-15

Uniform combination: White jersey with navy blue numbers and stripes, pants, navy blue helmet with white facemask.

at Wyoming – Win, 34-14

Uniform combination: White jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes, pants, royal blue helmet with royal facemask.

Kansas State – Win, 38-9

Uniform combination: Throwback 1996 uniforms in honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program.

at Baylor – Win, 34-28

Uniform combination: All-white jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes. A white helmet with a royal blue facemask.

Arizona – Win, 41-19

Uniform combination: Traditional royal blue jersey with white pants, white helmet and royal blue facemask.

Oklahoma State – Win, 38-35

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with a white facemask.

at UCF – Win, 37-24

Uniform combination: White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

at Utah – Win, 22-21

Uniform combination: All-Royal

Kansas – Loss, 13-17

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

at Arizona State – Loss, 23-28

Uniform combination: Royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants.

Houston – November 30

Uniform combination: Navy blue helmet with navy facemask, navy blue jersey, and white pants.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper