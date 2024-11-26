On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Thanksgiving travel in full swing at Salt Lake City International Airport

Nov 26, 2024, 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


SALT LAKE CITY — The busiest travel days of the year kicked off on Tuesday at the Salt Lake City International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration said some of the busiest times at security checkpoints at Salt Lake City International Airport in the afternoon included 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Families travel toward Thanksgiving plans

You meet some of the most interesting people at the airport heading all over to spend time with family for the holidays. Tuesday was no exception.

“I’m going to San Antonio, Texas,” said Ryan Robertson.

The Robertson family felt festive as they headed south to spend time with family.

Heading farther south, the Rice family is swapping their winter coats for swimsuits.

“Mexico, to Cancun. I am very excited… We’re excited to go (on) just one flight,” said the Rice family.

Sporting matching sweats, the Burke family headed to the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Their trip is just in time for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and a first for the whole family to see the city lights.

“We’re going to go see some shows. Concerts. The parade. It’ll be good,” said Chris Burke.

As more people prepare for Thanksgiving travel, the TSA shared advice on traveling with holiday foods.

Most foods can go through security, however, they might need additional security screening. And, some items need to be in checked baggage.

