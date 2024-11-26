On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket, Schedule Featuring BYU Basketball

Nov 26, 2024, 11:44 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU basketball is one of four teams in the 2024 Rady Children’s Invitational.

The two-day event occurs at UC San Diego’s LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

BYU will face nationally ranked Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. One day later, BYU will face NC State or Purdue. The Wolfpack and Boilermakers were Final Four teams a season ago.

How to watch BYU Basketball in the Rady Children’s Invitational

The Rady Children’s Invitational opening round games will be televised on FS1.

FS1 is available on the FOX Sports app by logging in with your television credentials. Streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV offer FS1.

The Third Place Game and Championship on Friday, November 29, will air on network FOX.

How to listen

You can listen to the BYU basketball games in the Rady Children’s Invitational on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM), the KSL NewsRadio app, or KSLsports.com.

Participating teams

BYU Cougars

  • Conference: Big 12
  • Head Coach: Kevin Young (First Season)
  • 2024-25 Record: 5-0
  • AP Ranking: Receiving Votes
  • Coaches Poll: Receiving Votes
  • KenPom: No. 26
  • BartTorvik: No. 28
  • Haslam Metrics: No. 39
  • Leading Scorer: Egor Demin (15.2)
  • Rebounds Leader: Keba Keita (10.2)
  • Assists Leader: Egor Demin (7.2)

Mississippi Rebels

  • Conference: SEC
  • Head Coach: Chris Beard (Second Season)
  • 2024-25 Record: 5-0
  • AP Ranking: No. 23
  • Coaches Poll: No. 24
  • KenPom: No. 48
  • BartTorvik: No. 38
  • Haslam Metrics: No. 41
  • Leading Scorer: Sean Pedulla (14.4)
  • Rebounds Leader: Malik Dia (6.8)
  • Assists Leader: Jaylen Murray (4.0)

NC State Wolfpack

  • Conference: ACC
  • Head Coach: Kevin Keatts (Eigth Season)
  • 2024-25 Record: 5-0
  • AP Ranking: Not Ranked
  • Coaches Poll: Not Ranked
  • KenPom: No. 54
  • BartTorvik: No. 52
  • Haslam Metrics: No. 48
  • Leading Scorer: Jayden Taylor (13.8)
  • Rebounds Leader: Dontrez Styles (6.0)
  • Assists Leader: Michael O’Connell (4.6)

Purdue Boilermakers

  • Conference: Big Ten
  • Head Coach: Matt Painter (20th Season)
  • 2024-25 Record: 5-1
  • AP Ranking: No. 13
  • Coaches Poll: No. 12
  • KenPom: No. 16
  • Bart Torvik: No. 16
  • Haslam Metrics: No. 14
  • Leading Scorer: Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.7)
  • Rebounds Leader: Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.0)
  • Assists Leader: Braden Smith (9.3)

Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket

2024 Rady Children’s Invitational Schedule

First Round — Thursday, November 28th, 2024

Game 1: Purdue vs. NC State | 1 p.m. (MST) | FS1

Game 2: Ole Miss vs. BYU | 3:30 p.m. (MST) | FS1 & KSL NewsRadio

Friday, November 29th, 2024

Game 3: Third Place Game: 1:30 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Game 4: Championship: 4 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 15

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week were Aaron Dunn from Spanish Fork High School and […]

28 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket, Schedule Featuring BYU Basketball

BYU basketball is taking part in a four-team tournament in San Diego over the Thanksgiving holiday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Do Juzang, Sensabaugh Have Futures In Utah?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the future for both Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Wear Navy Blue Uniforms On Senior Day

BYU will roll out navy blue threads for Saturday night's game against Houston.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Houston Cougars Fire Coordinator Leading Up To BYU Game

BYU will face a Houston team that is shaking up its coaching staff before traveling to Provo.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Fines Arizona State For Field Storming During BYU Game

The Big 12 Conference issued a fine to Arizona State for the premature field storming in the BYU game.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket, Schedule Featuring BYU Basketball