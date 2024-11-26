Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket, Schedule Featuring BYU Basketball

BYU basketball is one of four teams in the 2024 Rady Children’s Invitational.

The two-day event occurs at UC San Diego’s LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

BYU will face nationally ranked Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. One day later, BYU will face NC State or Purdue. The Wolfpack and Boilermakers were Final Four teams a season ago.

How to watch BYU Basketball in the Rady Children’s Invitational

The Rady Children’s Invitational opening round games will be televised on FS1.

FS1 is available on the FOX Sports app by logging in with your television credentials. Streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV offer FS1.

The Third Place Game and Championship on Friday, November 29, will air on network FOX.

How to listen

You can listen to the BYU basketball games in the Rady Children’s Invitational on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM), the KSL NewsRadio app, or KSLsports.com.

Participating teams

BYU Cougars

Conference: Big 12

Head Coach: Kevin Young (First Season)

2024-25 Record: 5-0

AP Ranking: Receiving Votes

Coaches Poll: Receiving Votes

KenPom: No. 26

BartTorvik: No. 28

Haslam Metrics: No. 39

Leading Scorer: Egor Demin (15.2)

Rebounds Leader: Keba Keita (10.2)

Assists Leader: Egor Demin (7.2)

Your BYU Cougars are coming to SD‼️🏀 The Cougars have won 1,786 games, & 27 conference championships, ranking 12th among all Division I basketball programs.@byumbb first #RadyChildren‘sInvitational game is set for Thanksgiving Day vs Ole Miss at 2:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/DKzvZ3ANtz — Rady Children’s Invitational (@RCISanDiego) September 24, 2024

Mississippi Rebels

Conference: SEC

Head Coach: Chris Beard (Second Season)

2024-25 Record: 5-0

AP Ranking: No. 23

Coaches Poll: No. 24

KenPom: No. 48

BartTorvik: No. 38

Haslam Metrics: No. 41

Leading Scorer: Sean Pedulla (14.4)

Rebounds Leader: Malik Dia (6.8)

Assists Leader: Jaylen Murray (4.0)

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming to SD ‼️🏀 The Rebels have made 8 trips to the NCAA tournament. They also captured the SEC Western Division 5 times & have won 1,389 games. @olemissmbb first #RCI game is set for Thanksgiving Day vs BYU at 2:30pm PT SOLD OUT EVENT‼️ pic.twitter.com/gXVLEe5JgD — Rady Children’s Invitational (@RCISanDiego) October 24, 2024

NC State Wolfpack

Conference: ACC

Head Coach: Kevin Keatts (Eigth Season)

2024-25 Record: 5-0

AP Ranking: Not Ranked

Coaches Poll: Not Ranked

KenPom: No. 54

BartTorvik: No. 52

Haslam Metrics: No. 48

Leading Scorer: Jayden Taylor (13.8)

Rebounds Leader: Dontrez Styles (6.0)

Assists Leader: Michael O’Connell (4.6)

Introducing the NC State Wolfpack!! 🏀🐺 The Wolfpack made their 4th Final Four in 2024. They’ve appeared in 29 NCAA tournaments & have won 1,805 games & conference championships. @packmensbball first #RCI game is set for Thanksgiving Day vs Purdue at 12pm PT SOLD OUT EVENT‼️ pic.twitter.com/IRl1bAYVQ2 — Rady Children’s Invitational (@RCISanDiego) October 18, 2024

Purdue Boilermakers

Conference: Big Ten

Head Coach: Matt Painter (20th Season)

2024-25 Record: 5-1

AP Ranking: No. 13

Coaches Poll: No. 12

KenPom: No. 16

Bart Torvik: No. 16

Haslam Metrics: No. 14

Leading Scorer: Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.7)

Rebounds Leader: Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.0)

Assists Leader: Braden Smith (9.3)

Introducing your Purdue Boilermakers!! 🏀⚡️The Boilermakers have reached the Final Four 3x, including 2024. They have won 26 Big Ten titles & have sent 39 players to the NBA.@boilerball first #RadyChildrensInvitational game is set for Thanksgiving Day vs NC State at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/Q82lKWcj8f — Rady Children’s Invitational (@RCISanDiego) September 18, 2024

Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket

2024 Rady Children’s Invitational Schedule

First Round — Thursday, November 28th, 2024

Game 1: Purdue vs. NC State | 1 p.m. (MST) | FS1

Game 2: Ole Miss vs. BYU | 3:30 p.m. (MST) | FS1 & KSL NewsRadio

Friday, November 29th, 2024

Game 3: Third Place Game: 1:30 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Game 4: Championship: 4 p.m. (MST) | FOX

