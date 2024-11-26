On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 15

Nov 26, 2024, 12:20 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week were Aaron Dunn from Spanish Fork High School and Bott Mulitalo from Lone Peak High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Aaron Dunn (OT) & Bott Mulitalo (DL), Lehi High School

Dunn and the Spanish Fork Dons faced Crimson Cliffs in the 4A State Championship Game and it was an instant classic. The Dons and Mustangs traded touchdowns throughout the first half with Spanish Fork carrying a 21-14 lead into halftime. They emerged from the locker room energized and took a commanding 42-21 lead with five minutes to go in the game.

Crimson Cliffs then mounted a furious comeback as they scored 21 unanswered to force overtime. The Mustangs would go on to win the game 57-55 in the third overtime period. Despite the loss, Dunn anchored a Dons’ offensive line that allowed them to tally 527 total yards on offense and he also added two tackles from his defensive tackle position.

Mulitalo and the Lone Peak Knights took on Corner Canyon High School in the 6A State Championship Game. It ended up being a game of runs after the Chargers took an early lead. Lone Peak reeled off 21-unanswered points to lead 21-7 before Corner answered.

The Chargers reeled off 23 points to go up 30-21 before Lone Peak’s last touchdown drew them within three but were unable to regain the lead as they fell 30-27. Mulitalo helped lead the charge defensively for the Knights as he finished the game with three tackles, a half-sack and an interception from his defensive line spot.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 15

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week were Aaron Dunn from Spanish Fork High School and […]

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rady Children’s Invitational Bracket, Schedule Featuring BYU Basketball

BYU basketball is taking part in a four-team tournament in San Diego over the Thanksgiving holiday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Do Juzang, Sensabaugh Have Futures In Utah?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the future for both Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Wear Navy Blue Uniforms On Senior Day

BYU will roll out navy blue threads for Saturday night's game against Houston.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Houston Cougars Fire Coordinator Leading Up To BYU Game

BYU will face a Houston team that is shaking up its coaching staff before traveling to Provo.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Fines Arizona State For Field Storming During BYU Game

The Big 12 Conference issued a fine to Arizona State for the premature field storming in the BYU game.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 15