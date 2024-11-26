Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 15

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week were Aaron Dunn from Spanish Fork High School and Bott Mulitalo from Lone Peak High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Aaron Dunn (OT) & Bott Mulitalo (DL), Lehi High School

Dunn and the Spanish Fork Dons faced Crimson Cliffs in the 4A State Championship Game and it was an instant classic. The Dons and Mustangs traded touchdowns throughout the first half with Spanish Fork carrying a 21-14 lead into halftime. They emerged from the locker room energized and took a commanding 42-21 lead with five minutes to go in the game.

Crimson Cliffs then mounted a furious comeback as they scored 21 unanswered to force overtime. The Mustangs would go on to win the game 57-55 in the third overtime period. Despite the loss, Dunn anchored a Dons’ offensive line that allowed them to tally 527 total yards on offense and he also added two tackles from his defensive tackle position.

Mulitalo and the Lone Peak Knights took on Corner Canyon High School in the 6A State Championship Game. It ended up being a game of runs after the Chargers took an early lead. Lone Peak reeled off 21-unanswered points to lead 21-7 before Corner answered.

The Chargers reeled off 23 points to go up 30-21 before Lone Peak’s last touchdown drew them within three but were unable to regain the lead as they fell 30-27. Mulitalo helped lead the charge defensively for the Knights as he finished the game with three tackles, a half-sack and an interception from his defensive line spot.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

