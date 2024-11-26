On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Temple Square Christmas lights turn on Friday

Nov 26, 2024, 2:57 PM

SAM HERRERA

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Christmas lights at Temple Square return for the season on Friday.

The lights are an annual tradition that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints started back in 1965.

The church said in a press release that it would not host a lighting ceremony again this year.

However, more areas of the Salt Lake Temple will be open to the public this year. Parts of the temple have been closed as it undergoes a major renovation project.

salt lake temple map shows areas open to public

More areas of the Salt Lake Temple are open this year. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Starting Friday, the Christmas lights at Temple Square will be on every day between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The lights will be on until Jan. 1, 2025.

The church said it would host several other Christmas events throughout the season.

a person walks past temple square christmas lights...

Sam Herrera

