BYU DC Jay Hill Named Nominee For Top Assistant Coach Award

Nov 26, 2024, 1:12 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has been named a nominee for College Football’s top assistant award.

Hill is one of 65 college football coaches named a 2024 Broyles Award Trophy nominee. The Broyles Award honors the top assistant coach in college football.

Jay Hill named 2024 Broyles Award nominee

Hill’s defense has been vital in BYU’s 9-2 start this season. Entering the final week of the 2024 regular season, BYU boasts the number-one scoring defense in Big 12 games at 22.6 points allowed.

BYU is number one nationally in interceptions this season, averaging 1.7 per game.

Hill’s BYU defense ranks 20th nationally in passing yards allowed (182.5) and 27th in total defense (323.1).

All of this success comes on the heels of suffering a heart attack two days before the start of the 2024 season.

Since the health scare, Hill has called BYU’s defense from the box instead of at field level where he was last year.

Before arriving at BYU for the 2023 season, the second-year defensive coordinator at BYU was the head coach at Weber State in the FCS ranks. During his nine seasons with the Wildcats, Hill became the program’s all-time winningest head coach, compiling 68 wins.

Recent history with BYU football coaches and the Broyles Award

It’s the seventh consecutive year that BYU has produced a nominee for the Broyles Award.

Current BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was a nominee in 2019 and 2021. Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake earned a nomination in 2022. Cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was a nominee in 2023.

Former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2020, and former BYU associate head coach Ed Lamb was a nominee in 2018.

Former BYU QB, Assistant Coach earns Broyles Award nomination

Among the Broyles Award nominees is Jason Beck, a former BYU QB and assistant coach.

Beck is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at New Mexico on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff.

The Lobos are one win away from qualifying for a bowl game.

New Mexico averages 33.8 points per game and 235.6 passing yards per game.

Beck was the quarterback coach at BYU from 2013-2015.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

