On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL+

Cottonwood Heights man charged with threatening tenants arrested

Nov 26, 2024, 2:05 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

A Cottonwood Heights man recently charged with trying to blow up his apartment complex is facing ad...

A Cottonwood Heights man recently charged with trying to blow up his apartment complex is facing additional charges after police say he caused more damage during another mental health crisis. (Billion Photos, Shutterstock)

(Billion Photos, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man charged with trying to blow up his apartment building during a mental health crisis is facing additional criminal charges for a similar incident that police say happened less than two weeks later.

Taylor McHenry Hill, 34, of Cottonwood Heights, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of assault on an officer, a second-degree felony; two counts of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and three counts of causing property damage, a class B misdemeanor.

Hill is already facing charges of making a terroristic threat, a second-degree felony; and theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Nov. 9. In that case, Cottonwood Heights police were called to the Shadow Ridge Condominiums, 7180 S. 1300 East, after other tenants heard Hill “smashing things” and screaming, “You all are gonna die,” according to the charges.

Officers discovered that Hill had barricaded himself inside his apartment and was yelling “nonsensical things, made comments about the recent election, the LDS Church (and) claimed he was Jesus,” charging documents state. While trying to negotiate with Hill, he allegedly told police “he had severed a gas line inside the home and put batteries and other flammable items/liquids in the microwave that he was going to blow the building up and kill everyone.”

Officers evacuated all 24 units in the building and turned off all the gas meters. After about an hour of negotiations, they were able to get Hill to surrender.

Since that incident, police say they have been called back to his apartment six times between Nov. 9 and Nov. 21 to deal with Hill. On Nov. 21, officers were again called to the complex after Hill attempted to enter an apartment he did not live in “and screamed that he was going to kill” the people inside, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived at his apartment, they noted that Hill was inside and “yelled unintelligible things and appeared to be in a state of mania. Hill then broke the glass out of the window and continued to yell and make threats to kill” officers, the charges allege.

At that point, officers decided to breach the door and entered Hill’s apartment. They reported finding him in his living room with his hands up and again yelling nonsensical things. Officers were able to take him into custody despite Hill resisting arrest.

Police then learned that Hill had destroyed property around the complex earlier that day. One tenant told officers she witnessed “Hill throw things from his balcony and damage other residents’ property. (She) reported Hill was verbally abusive to anyone who was watching him. (She) reported she has seen the same type of outbursts from Hill several times before. Hill has been arrested in the past, but Hill returns and the situation repeats itself,” the charges say.

Prosecutors say Hill’s behavior “has increased and the demeanor has escalated” and have asked that Hill be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL+

A Cottonwood Heights man recently charged with trying to blow up his apartment complex is facing ad...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Cottonwood Heights man charged with threatening tenants arrested

A man charged with trying to blow up his apartment building during a mental health crisis is facing additional criminal charges for a similar incident that police say happened less than two weeks later.

40 seconds ago

U.S. Senator-elect John Curtis (R-UT) arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

John Curtis wants to create AI tool to help identify scam attempts

John Curtis has a proposal to help Americans wade through the seemingly endless slop of spam texts and emails that would direct a federal agency to develop an artificial intelligence tool.

2 days ago

Employees are demanding companies to pay attention to mental health now more than ever before. (Can...

MICHELLE LEE

How to prioritize mental health at work

Work can feel fulfilling but also stressful at times, which can affect our mental health. That’s why it’s crucial to create and, more importantly, maintain a mentally friendly work environment.

2 days ago

A Sevier County man who investigators say caused a three-car crash in July, killing a Sanpete Count...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver in double fatal crash was distracted by phone, charges say

A criminal charge was filed Monday against a Sevier County man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in July, resulting in the deaths of two people.

7 days ago

Markus Poschner guest hosts a concert at Abravanel Hall with the Utah Symphony on Nov. 17, 2023. (P...

Carole Mikita

‘The Soundtrack of Tomorrow’: Utah Symphony announces new music director 

Following an international search that took more than a year, the Utah Symphony has a new man at the podium. KSL TV traveled to Austria to meet him. 

8 days ago

Nathan Ogden gains his scuba diving cerification Friday morning at Homestead Crater in Midway. Two ...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Provo nonprofit helps paralyzed Boise resident become certified scuba diver

Nathan Ogden broke his neck in a ski accident in his 20s, resulting in lost feeling and an inability to move his legs and feet.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Cottonwood Heights man charged with threatening tenants arrested