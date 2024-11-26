Shorthanded Jazz Host Spurs For Final Time This Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday for the fourth and final time this season.

The Jazz are 1-2 against the Spurs through the first 16 games of the year.

Jazz Look For First Win In NBA Cup Against Spurs

The Jazz are hosting the Spurs in their final home game of the NBA Cup.

At 0-2, the Jazz are in last place in West Group B and would officially be eliminated from tournament play with a loss against San Antonio.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the group at 2-0, while the Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns are each 1-1.

The Jazz are entering the second contest of a five-game homestand which opened with a 121-106 win over the New York Knicks.

The win was fueled by a season-best 56 percent shooting performance from the three-point line.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 34 points on 11-15 shooting.

Remaining Group B Cup Games

November 26

Jazz vs. Spurs

Suns vs. Lakers

November 29

Lakers vs. Thunder

December 3

Thunder vs. Jazz

Suns vs. Spurs

Teams that advance past the first round of the eight-team single-elimination round will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $$514,970.

The four Cup games count toward a team’s regular season record.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)

Spurs Injury Report

PROBABLE – Keldon Johnson (right hamstring)

OUT – Jeremy Sochan (thumb surgery)

OUT – Devin Vassell (knee bruise)

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

