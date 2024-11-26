Three men arrested in human trafficking operation, police say

ST. GEORGE — Three men from Washington County were arrested on November 14, in a sting operation to disrupt human trafficking.

The Utah Attorney General’s office SECURE Strike Force and detectives from the Washington County Drug Task Force conducted an operation designed to target individuals involved in the purchase of sexual activities and human trafficking.

During the operation, three men were arrested on charges of sexual solicitation, patronizing a prostitute, and distribution of a controlled substance.

In addition to the arrest, undercover agents also engaged with two females involved with commercial sex. The two females were released on the scene after being provided with support options for victim services.

No identifying information was given about the persons involved at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.