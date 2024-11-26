On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Search warrant says Kouri Richins asked second employee for fentanyl ahead of husband’s death

Nov 26, 2024, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Kouri Richins inside the courtroom on Nov. 12, 2024 as a 3rd District judge denied her bail....

Kouri Richins inside the courtroom on Nov. 12, 2024 as a 3rd District judge denied her bail. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Investigators now say a woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband asked multiple people if they could procure fentanyl for her.

Kouri Richins is a Kamas mother and former realtor who was charged with murdering her husband about a year after his death, during that year she wrote a children’s book about grief that featured her sons.

Prosecutors previously have said she acquired fentanyl through a woman who cleaned houses for her business both in the months before and shortly after her husband’s death in March 2022. A search warrant granted earlier this month, however, shows the woman was not the only person Richins went to for fentanyl.

William Hayden Jeffs, a handyman who worked on multiple homes owned by Richins, was interviewed by police, according to the search warrant. He told police Kouri Richins had asked him if he could obtain fentanyl and propofol for her during the weeks leading up to Eric Richins’ death.

The officer who authored the search warrant said Jeffs showed them text messages on his phone supporting his account and provided copies. The warrant did not say anything about what his response to her request was, but it did not claim Richins obtained any illicit drugs through him.

After Jeffs died in a traffic accident, a judge granted a search warrant for his phone for evidence in Richins’ case.

The search warrant, filed on Nov. 6, did claim Richins had obtained fentanyl multiple times, shortly before and after her husband’s death, through contacts of a woman who had cleaned houses for her business.

Another search warrant from that same day permitted officers to search Richins’ home again for other documents and journals; it said the evidence they had already gathered from the home suggested there was more in the home and buildings outside of the home, including a detached office.

Since these search warrants were granted, a judge denied a repeated request for bail from Richins.

Richins is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, first-degree felonies; two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, second-degree felonies; plus three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors claim she attempted to murder her husband on Feb. 14, 2022, less than a month before her husband died of a fentanyl overdose. Richins and her attorneys continue to dispute the charges and she has pleaded not guilty.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Kouri Richins inside the courtroom on Nov. 12, 2024 as a 3rd District judge denied her bail....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Search warrant says Kouri Richins asked second employee for fentanyl ahead of husband’s death

New search warrants were filed this month related to the case against Kouri Richins, showing the investigation is ongoing.

2 minutes ago

A Cottonwood Heights man recently charged with trying to blow up his apartment complex is facing ad...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Cottonwood Heights man charged with threatening tenants arrested

A man charged with trying to blow up his apartment building during a mental health crisis is facing additional criminal charges for a similar incident that police say happened less than two weeks later.

1 hour ago

uintah county sheriff's office car,...

Sam Herrera

Arrest made in 1972 murder case

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office arrested a 74-year-old man on Tuesday for the 1972 murder of Gregory Nickell.

1 hour ago

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, ...

Shara Park

Vandal causes over $5,000 in damage to Pleasant Creek School

Staff at a small school in Pleasant Creek are working together to clean up thousands of dollars in damage caused by a vandal.

21 hours ago

rocky mountain power crew...

Sam Herrera

Rocky Mountain Power warns of scam callers during holiday season

Scammers pretending to be from Rocky Mountain Power may be reaching out to customers more often during the holiday season, RMP advised on Monday.

22 hours ago

Someone answering the hotline for YCC Family Crisis Center as its expecting more calls during the h...

Shelby Lofton

Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season

Utah crisis centers and shelters are preparing for an uptick in reports of domestic violence as the holidays approach.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Search warrant says Kouri Richins asked second employee for fentanyl ahead of husband’s death