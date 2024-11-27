On the Site:
Where to find ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ this holiday season

Nov 26, 2024, 6:38 PM

One hundred percent of the donations for the Giving Machines go to nonprofit organizations. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY – Donating to those in need is now as easy as stopping at a vending machine. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints efforts, it’s easy to find a Giving Machine near you.

The Church has set up Giving Machines throughout the state, making it possible for all Utahns to give back to their community.

Local and international nonprofit organizations use funds donated at Light the World Giving Machines to help those in need. The Church states that Utah organizations that receive the funds include those fighting against domestic violence, helping at-risk and foster children, food pantries, and those who work towards supporting veterans.

“The Giving Machine is impactful in so many ways,” Curtis Blair, a representative for the non-profit Meals on Wheels, said. “It enables more routes. It enables us to cover more territory. We’re able to expand our reach.”

Light the World Giving Machines locations

  • Red Cliffs Mall in St. George from Nov. 18 through Nov. 30,
  • City Creek Center in Salt Lake City from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1,
  • Church History Museum at Temple Square in Salt Lake City from Nov. 30 through Jan. 1,
  • University Place Mall in Orem from Nov. 23 through Jan. 3,
  • Ogden Amphitheater will open on Dec. 3,
  • 55 West Center Street in Logan will open on Dec. 16.

The Church stated that 100% of donations go straight to participating organizations.

Looking Out for the Good: Light of the World Giving Machines kick off for 2024 holiday season

Carlysle Price

Where to find ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ this holiday season

Donating to those in need is now as easy as stopping at a vending machine. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints efforts, it's easy to find a Giving Machine near you.

Where to find ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ this holiday season