Ogden police say man brandished handgun replica during deadly officer-involved shooting

OGDEN – Ogden police have identified the man killed in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting as 45-year-old Jeffrey Allen Blue, saying the handgun he brandished at officers was a replica.

On Tuesday, Ogden Police Chief Jacob Sube revealed new details about the Sunday call that led to the deadly confrontation. He said officers were dispatched to the house located near 900 E. 1150 North on a “keep the peace” request from Blue’s wife, who left the night before after a confrontation and was trying to retrieve items from the home.

“During the initial contact at the residence, the officer on scene encountered the complainant’s husband, Jeffrey Blue, who was confrontational and uncooperative,” Sube said. “The officer requested backup and waited for a second officer to arrive before proceeding further.”

Once the second officer was on scene, Sube said both entered the home with Jeffrey Blue’s wife. He said once inside, they were confronted by Jeffrey Blue, who made statements about getting a gun before abruptly turning further into the house and brandishing what appeared to be a weapon.

“The Weber County Critical Incident Investigation team determined the item retrieved by Mr. Blue was a replica handgun, designed to closely resemble a functioning firearm. While this finding clarifies the nature of the object it does not diminish the complexity and gravity of the circumstance faced by the officer at that moment,” Sube said.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Sube would not say if Jeffrey Blue pointed the weapon directly at the officers, his wife, or any of the children who were in the home at the time, but he did say the officers had only seconds to react to what they believed was a dangerous weapon.

“It quickly escalated, very very quickly. It was not a long drawn-out prolonged interaction. It happened abruptly and the officer had to make a very very quick decision,” he said.

Sube said one of the officers fired, striking Blue, and that both officers attempted life-saving measures before he died on scene. He said the entire incident was captured on the officer’s body cameras, and once the shooting is fully investigated by the Weber County Critical Incident Team, that video will be released to the public.

Sube said Ogden Police Officers have responded to Blue’s home eight times since 2021 on calls including “keeping the peace” and neighbor complaints about fighting, but he said it’s not clear yet if the officers knew about that history.

He said Sunday’s confrontation highlights the difficult situation many families and officers experience when facing domestic violence, and he offered condolences to everyone involved in Sunday’s deadly situation.

“These are extremely difficult, domestic violence related cases. ‘Keeping the peace’ are some of the most volatile and concerning, not just for us but the families affected by this. It does take courage to take this step and ask law enforcement to stand by to help,” Sube said.

