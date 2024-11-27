On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s gas price slips below national average as Thanksgiving travel picks up

Nov 26, 2024, 5:48 PM

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehi...

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehive State something to be thankful for just in time for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. (KSL TV, FILE)

(KSL TV, FILE)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehive State something to be thankful for just in time for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Beehive State is now $3.05, about 2 cents below the national average, according to AAA’s fuel price index, updated on Tuesday — when traditional Thanksgiving holiday travel begins.

Gas prices typically fall around this point in the year because driving drops in the winter and the “winter blend” produced at this time of the year is cheaper to produce, Julian Paredes, a spokesman for AAA Utah, explained last year.

This annual decline has been more beneficial for consumers than in years past. The national average has remained stagnant over the past week, but it trended downward for weeks before that, putting itself in a position to potentially drop below $3 for the first time since 2021.

This is why the organization estimates nearly 72 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles at some point between Tuesday and early next week for Thanksgiving.

“The cost of travel is still pretty high, but it is coming down a little bit,” Paredes told KSL NewsRadio last week. “The cost of gas is cheaper as well. It’s definitely going to motivate some people to drive a little bit more than they used to.”

Utah transportation officials warned Utah drivers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes on southbound I-15 Tuesday afternoon and evening just from possible Thanksgiving travel and not from a storm passing through the state.

Additional Thanksgiving-related travel delays of 10 to 15 minutes are expected on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County and the Nephi area, as well as on northbound I-15 in Davis County Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Utah’s fuel index

There is quite a bit of range in Utah’s prices. Anyone hitting the road this week will likely find the cheapest prices scattered across northern Utah through central Utah, including the Wasatch Front.

At $2.88 per gallon, Millard Couty boasts the cheapest average as of Tuesday, according to AAA. It’s followed by Carbon ($2.89), Wasatch ($2.93), Box Elder (2.95), Cache ($2.96), and Sevier ($2.97) counties; however, all of the Wasatch Front counties are now also listed by the statewide average.

Anyone traveling to or from southern and eastern Utah is more likely to find higher prices. AAA says the average price is as high as $3.60 per gallon in Daggett County. Grand ($3.53), San Juan ($3.47), Beaver ($3.46), Garfield ($3.37), and Piute ($3.35) counties round out the top five in expansive averages.

AAA doesn’t have a countywide breakdown of electric vehicle charging prices, but it says Utah’s average of $0.29 per kilowatt-hour remains the sixth lowest in the nation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehi...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s gas price slips below national average as Thanksgiving travel picks up

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehive State something to be thankful for just in time for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

5 seconds ago

great salt lake...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Federal funding to bring new stream gates to Great Salt Lake

Thirteen new stream gates will help researchers monitor water flow into Great Salt Lake. They will be funded by the Bureau of Reclamation.

1 hour ago

An Uber driver was charged Tuesday with trying to sexually abuse an upset woman he was driving home...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Uber driver charged with trying to sexually abuse crying passenger

A driver for a ride-share service was charged Tuesday with preventing a woman from leaving his vehicle and trying to sexually abuse her.

1 hour ago

gov spencer cox...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Cox announces efforts to assist in deportations once Trump again takes office

Gov. Spencer Cox announced plans to assist the Trump administration in deporting undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes and demonstrate a public safety threat.

1 hour ago

Three men from Washington County were arrested on November 14, in a sting operation to disrupt huma...

Alton Barnhart

Three men arrested in human trafficking operation, police say

Three men from Washington County were arrested on November 14, in a sting operation to disrupt human trafficking. 

2 hours ago

Kouri Richins inside the courtroom on Nov. 12, 2024 as a 3rd District judge denied her bail....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Search warrant says Kouri Richins asked second employee for fentanyl ahead of husband’s death

New search warrants were filed this month related to the case against Kouri Richins, showing the investigation is ongoing.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Utah’s gas price slips below national average as Thanksgiving travel picks up