Utah Hockey Club Vs. Montreal Canadiens Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Canada – Utah Hockey Club is on the final leg of a four-game road trip with a stop in Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

This is Utah Hockey Club’s first game against Montreal, an NHL Original Six franchise.

Last one before heading home. 📍: Bell Centre

⏰: 5PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/bjXt7NTX7i — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 26, 2024

Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is playing in front of his home crowd after growing up in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Lamoureux joined Utah this season after being a 2022 first-round pick (29th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes.

Rookie right-winger Dylan Guenther reached a career milestone with his first appearance on the ice tonight. Guenther will be playing in the 100th game of his young career. The Coyotes selected Guenther as a 2021 first-round pick (ninth overall). The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native leads Utah with nine goals while adding nine assists. Guenther is plus-five on this ice this season.

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens attack with 12 goals and four assists. Brendan Gallagher has eight goals and four assists, while no other Canadien has more than four goals.

Captain Clayton Keller has six goals and 13 assists. Nick Schmaltz has a team-high 15 assists.

Utah HC goalie Karel Vejmelka is seventh in the league with a 2.30 goals-against average.

Pregame

💫 fun fact 💫 107 years ago today, the NHL was founded in Montreal. Tonight, the league’s newest team (us) faces the league’s oldest: in the city where it all began. — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 26, 2024

After watching my favorite team/childhood hero play in Pittsburgh, I was absolutely amazed by the Penguins culture and fans. Here’s what Utah Hockey Club fans could learn from a legendary hockey town 🐧#UtahHC #LetsGoPens https://t.co/HLUeKOwvcn — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 26, 2024

As expected, Vejmelka starts his fourth straight. Bortuzzo is also back into the lineup.#UtahHC https://t.co/aC8G7QTLXJ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 26, 2024

First Period

Not even a minute into the game. This team has to get a grip on this. https://t.co/MaT9q7lPym — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Wow, Maveric Lamoureux had to compile 125 tickets tonight for friends and family to attend the game in Montreal. Lamoureux is from Hawkesbury, Ontario which is about an hour outside of Montreal. Luckily, he did not have to purchase all of those tickets.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

ABSURD glove save by Karel Vejmelka. Cole Caufield lined up a one-timer and Veggie absolutely robbed him. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 12 goals this season.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

