On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Montreal Canadiens Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 26, 2024, 4:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Canada – Utah Hockey Club is on the final leg of a four-game road trip with a stop in Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

This is Utah Hockey Club’s first game against Montreal, an NHL Original Six franchise.

Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is playing in front of his home crowd after growing up in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Lamoureux joined Utah this season after being a 2022 first-round pick (29th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes.

Rookie right-winger Dylan Guenther reached a career milestone with his first appearance on the ice tonight. Guenther will be playing in the 100th game of his young career. The Coyotes selected Guenther as a 2021 first-round pick (ninth overall). The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native leads Utah with nine goals while adding nine assists. Guenther is plus-five on this ice this season.

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens attack with 12 goals and four assists. Brendan Gallagher has eight goals and four assists, while no other Canadien has more than four goals.

Captain Clayton Keller has six goals and 13 assists. Nick Schmaltz has a team-high 15 assists.

Utah HC goalie Karel Vejmelka is seventh in the league with a 2.30 goals-against average.

RELATED STORIES

Pregame

First Period

Utah HC-Montreal Canadiens Gameday Reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. San Antonio Spurs Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz will look to notch their first win in the group stage of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Stay tuned right here for live updates and analysis!

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU v. Houston in Big 12 Showdown

The BYU Cougars head back to Provo after their second consecutive loss, a comeback attempt to Arizona State that fell short. BYU (9-2) will take on the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Senior Night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and depending on results throughout the day, they could be playing for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Montreal Canadiens Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Hockey Club is on the final leg of a four-game road trip with a stop in Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Utah Hockey Club Fans Can Learn From Pittsburgh As New Hockey Town

As the newest hockey market in the NHL, there's a lot that the Utah Hockey Club could learn from the Pittsburgh faithful.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Host Spurs For Final Time This Season

The Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night in their final NBA Cup home game of the season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DC Jay Hill Named Nominee For Top Assistant Coach Award

BYU's defensive coordinator is one of 65 coaches to receive a nomination for the Broyles Award.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Montreal Canadiens Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More