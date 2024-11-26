How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU v. Houston in Big 12 Showdown

PROVO, Utah- The BYU Cougars head back to Provo after their second consecutive loss, a comeback attempt to Arizona State that fell short. BYU (9-2) will take on the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Senior Night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and depending on results throughout the day, they could be playing for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

No. 19 BYU Cougars vs. Houston Cougars

The Cougars plummeted further down the AP Poll after their loss to the Sun Devils. Over the last two weeks, BYU has fallen 12 spots and will likely be in a similar position when the College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday night. BYU is stuck in a four-way tie at the top of the Big 12 standings with Arizona State, Iowa State, and Colorado, however, because of tie-breakers and head-to-head matchups, the Cougars no longer control their own destiny on the way to the Conference Championship Game and will need some help in other matchups around the league. Houston on the other hand will not be bowl-eligible and is closing out what will be their second consecutive losing season. Houston, like BYU, is currently on a two-game losing streak and is looking to finish the 2024 campaign on a high.

Houston and BYU have faced off three previous times, most recently in 2020 during another magical season in which BYU finished 11-1. BYU won that matchup 43-26 and is undefeated in the series. Saturday will be the first time that Houston has visited LaVell Edwards Stadium since 2014.

For those attending the game in person, Cougar Canyon will be on the west side of LaVell Edwards Stadium beginning at 5:00 p.m. MT. The Cougar Walk will start at 6:15 p.m. MT and will be on the north end of Cougar Canyon and the players and coaches will enter the stadium through the entrance in the southwest corner.

BYU’s Road To The Big 12 Championship Game

The moment Utah missed a game-tying field goal against Iowa State and the clock hit zeros, the Cyclones moved into a “win and get in” position alongside Arizona State, bumping BYU out of the driver’s seat, meaning that for the first time during the Big 12 Title race, the Cougars no longer controlled their own destiny.

There is still a road to the Conference Championship Game and College Football Playoff for BYU, but they will just need a few things to go their way on Saturday.

There is still the possibility of an eight-way tie for first place if all four teams at the top were to lose, opening the door for 256 different tie-breakers to determine the participants of the Conference Championship Game. However, we will break down the most likely scenarios.

First, BYU will need to beat Houston. There is not a scenario in which the Cougars can lose and still make the Big 12 Championship Game.

Second, they will need either Arizona to beat Arizona State OR for Kansas State to beat Iowa State.

If Arizona State loses, BYU would play Iowa State in the Championship Game. If Iowa State loses, BYU would play Arizona State in the Championship Game. BYU holds the tie-breaker over Colorado.

Games To Keep An Eye On

Colorado vs Oklahoma State: Friday, November 29, 10:00 a.m. MT on ABC

Arizona vs Arizona State: Saturday, November 30, 1:30 p.m. MT on FOX

Kansas State vs Iowa State: Saturday, November 30, 5:30 p.m. MT on FOX

Big 12 Conference provides an official tiebreaker update heading into the final week of the regular season. Nine teams are still in contention to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/dMGr45e70K — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 24, 2024

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Houston will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Bounantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Houston recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

