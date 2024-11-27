UDOT Provides update on Traction Law sticker program

SALT LAKE CITY — In the Cottonwood Canyons just south of Salt Lake City, an increasing number of drivers in those canyons all have a common thread – a sticker in their windshields.

“We’ve given out 11,300 stickers so far,” Jake Brown, Utah Department of Transportation’s Operations Manager said. “You don’t have to pay for it (the sticker), but you volunteer for it.”

This is all part of an effort run by local law enforcement officials to help keep Utah’s canyons safe.

On days with Traction Laws in effect, UDOT says you’ll be turned around if your vehicle doesn’t meet their standard, as was the case with over two dozen motorists last weekend.

Brown also said that one of the common factors in vehicles sliding off the road or getting into collisions is a lack of traction or incorrect tires for the conditions.

“A lot of people don’t even know they have bad tires until they start spinning out,” Brown said.

Resident vehicles aren’t the only ones being qualified for the new stickers, several car rental companies at the Salt Lake airport are taking part as well. UDOT is asking visitors who plan to visit the canyons to rent one of those vehicles for their trip.

“We’ve worked with all of the rental companies at the Salt Lake airport…” Brown said. “They have a stickered car, so all of the vehicles that are coming through the canyons, they can pick a vehicle that’s already met requirements.”