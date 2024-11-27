On the Site:
TRAFFIC & ROADS

Tips to get through canyons safely during winter conditions

Nov 26, 2024, 7:13 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN – Snow and rain were hitting Cache and Box Elder counties hard Tuesday afternoon, impacting drivers heading up the canyons.

Traffic was slowed in both directions due to two separate crashes. State Troopers advised people to prepare for driving in wet conditions by having good tires, having a full tank of gas, and getting fluids topped off.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that he’s noticed many people going too fast for Tuesday’s conditions. Even if it’s only a bit of water or slush, it’s still possible to slide off the road. Brenchley said it’s not good enough to simply have good tires when driving through Cache Valley canyons.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley offers advise to drivers to stay safe in winter conditions on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“All seasons (tires) don’t take into account Cache Valley seasons,” Brenchley said. “I’m going to be perfectly blunt. Good winter tires, snow tires, are sorely underrated.”

While driving at the summit of Logan Canyon Tuesday, many cars were sliding on the roads. Brenchley said the best way to stay safe is to take it slow, don’t be in a hurry, turn on car lights during the day, and even consider staying home if it’s not necessary to get on the roads.

A suburban sliding on winter roads on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Cars driving through Sardine Canyon in winter conditions on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A truck traveling through Sardine Canyon on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A car driving through Logan Canyon on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A snow plow in Logan Canyon on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Brenchley advised that even if it’s just raining, the temperature can play a huge factor in safety.

“You got to look at the temperature. You’re going over bridges. Bridges freeze over pretty quick,” he said.

Near the summit of Logan Canyon, drivers have to take the pass carefully, as plow crews work hard to keep up.

“I recommend anybody driving through (Logan Canyon), that’s inexperienced, probably not do so,” Ryder Rasmussen, said.

Rasmussen goes to the summit often, as he’s tasked with clearing the snow at the rest stop.

Ryder Rasmussen working to clear snow from a rest stop near the summit of Logan Canyon on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“Make sure you’re in lower gear usually, and go slow. But always make sure you have good tires,” Rasmussen told KSL TV. “Never leave home with bad tires on your car.”

