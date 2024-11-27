On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah daycare shut down after child’s toes severed by lawnmower 

Nov 26, 2024, 6:40 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm

Courtney Johns's Profile Picture

BY COURTNEY JOHNS


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — A daycare facility in Cedar City must close its doors by December 4.

That comes after the Utah Department of Health and Human Services found multiple safety violations at Chandara Childcare LLC.

DHHS issued a notice revoking the daycare’s license, citing critical failures in supervision and compliance with state regulations.

According to state records, a child’s foot was severely injured on October 15 when a staff member was mowing the backyard lawn while 14 children under the age of 6 were present. The mower severed multiple toes, and the child required emergency surgery.

Violations uncovered

Following an inspection on October 18, the DHHS identified several violations at Chandara Childcare, for failing to protect children from harm and providing insufficient supervision by not having enough staff.

DHHS also found that staff placed infants to sleep in unsafe equipment, such as baby bouncers, and failed to notify parents in writing about incidents involving their children, as required by state regulations.

State response

The daycare’s license revocation is one of only three such actions taken by the DHHS since November 2019. Chandara Childcare has until December 4 to cease operations, terminate services, and notify families of the closure.

Transparency for parents

DHHS urges parents to utilize its online resources to review licensing compliance histories for all childcare providers. Inspection reports, compliance histories, and notices of agency actions are available on their website. Parents can also report concerns about potential non-compliance.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Courtney Johns

Utah daycare shut down after child’s toes severed by lawnmower 

A daycare facility in Cedar City must close its doors by December 4.

18 minutes ago

One hundred percent of the donations for the Giving Machines go to nonprofit organizations. (Greg A...

Carlysle Price

Where to find ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ this holiday season

Donating to those in need is now as easy as stopping at a vending machine. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints efforts, it's easy to find a Giving Machine near you.

20 minutes ago

Ogden Police Department Chief Jacob Sube revealed new details about Sunday's deadly officer-involve...

Shara Park

Ogden police say man brandished handgun replica during deadly officer-involved shooting

Ogden police have identified the man killed in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting as 45-year-old Jeffrey Allen Blue, saying the handgun he brandished at officers was a replica.

44 minutes ago

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehi...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s gas price slips below national average as Thanksgiving travel picks up

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehive State something to be thankful for just in time for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

1 hour ago

great salt lake...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Federal funding to bring new stream gates to Great Salt Lake

Thirteen new stream gates will help researchers monitor water flow into Great Salt Lake. They will be funded by the Bureau of Reclamation.

2 hours ago

An Uber driver was charged Tuesday with trying to sexually abuse an upset woman he was driving home...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Uber driver charged with trying to sexually abuse crying passenger

A driver for a ride-share service was charged Tuesday with preventing a woman from leaving his vehicle and trying to sexually abuse her.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Utah daycare shut down after child’s toes severed by lawnmower 