KSLSPORTS FEED

Dylan Guenther Celebrates Milestone Game With Tenth Goal

Nov 26, 2024, 6:23 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Canada – Appearing in his 100th career NHL game, Utah Hockey Club leading scorer Dylan Guenther lit the lamp to give his team a 1-0 second-period lead over Montreal.

Utah Hockey Club (8-10-3, 19 pts) is in the Great White North to face the Canadiens de Montréal at Bell Center on Tuesday, November 26.

In front of the Canadiens net, a frenetic sequence saw the puck bounce from Clayton Keller, who found Nick Schmaltz along the boards. Schmaltz located Guenther cross-ice, and the third-year winger one-timed a blast past Sam Montembeault to take the lead.

Montreal evened the game at one less than two minutes later.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

