Where will the storm impact Thanksgiving travelers?

Nov 26, 2024, 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

BY ALLESSANDRA HARRIS GURR


SALT LAKE CITY — This week’s storm will impact Thanksgiving travelers differently depending on which direction they’re heading.

Northern travelers

For those planning to travel north ahead of the holiday, meteorologists say the valley roads should remain mostly snow-free.

“We’re going to get some pretty substantial rain with this storm,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Sam Webber. “It’s going to be wet out there but it’s not going to be quite as slick as it would be with snowfall.”

Forecasts show about a half-inch of rain in the valleys across the Wasatch Front on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning temperatures will drop low enough to bring light snow to the northern valley floors.

“At most, we’d see about a 10 % chance of seeing more than half an inch,” said Webber.

The exception is Park City which could potentially receive snow throughout the entirety of the storm.

Overall, the best day to travel north will be Wednesday, later in the morning and early afternoon for dry skies. However, travel on Tuesday will only be impacted by rainy roads.

Southern travelers

The storm system will impact southern and central Utah travelers the most.

“[For the] bulk of this storm the biggest impacts are going to be seen across central and southern Utah, really through the day on Tuesday,” said Webber.

The storm is expected to wrap up on Wednesday starting in the north.

“If you’re heading to the north on Wednesday, conditions will be quite a bit better than if you are traveling to the south because the storm will still be ongoing in portions of southern Utah on Wednesday morning,” explained Webber. “But by Wednesday afternoon, it should be tapering off and any lingering snowfall should be confined to the high terrain of northern Utah.”

Webber recommends southern travelers wait until Wednesday afternoon for the best chance of dry roads.

UDOT spokesperson, John Gleason, said over the Thanksgiving weekend drivers can expect delays up to 20 minutes. On I-15 Northbound and Southbound in Salt Lake County and near Nephi. That is if there are no accidents.

Eastern travelers

The forecast shows heavy snowfall in the Wasatch mountains and canyons on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Travel east will be a little bit dicey,” said Webber. “It looks like this storm could potentially linger to areas to our east especially if you cross the state line.”

Through Tuesday morning, snow is expected to linger in Parleys Canyon near Strawberry Reservoir and west of the Uinta Basin.

He recommended checking with the Grand Junction National Weather Service offices for more information if heading that way.

Western travelers

According to Webber, traveling west should be a lot like traveling north.

“Especially on Wednesday things really taper off from north to south. So, going west across Utah should be fairly dry,” he explained.

There is a chance for light, lingering snow showers with no real impact.

For all travelers

No matter the direction of travel, Webber recommends all drivers have a plan.

“Know what the expected weather is going to be on your route,” he said. “Especially if you’re going over any mountain passes. Be equipped and prepared for any potential traction restrictions that may go into effect.”

UDOT is also reminding drivers to be courteous and patient while on the road.

