Barrel fire burns down farm, fire marshal says

BENSON — A farm on 2400 N. 3200 W. burned down Tuesday afternoon after a barrel fire was left unattended.

According to the Fire Marshal for Cache County Fire District Jason Winn, two individuals made a barrel fire to keep warm while they worked in the barn. The two individuals rented the property for storage.

Fire Marshal Winn said the fire jumped out and spread to two vehicles causing heavy fire damage before burning about 1/8 acre. Logan City Fire, Wellsville Fire, Mendon Fire, Wilson Fire, Hyrum Fire, and Cache County Fire District responded to the call.

Water tenders were brought to the scene, for there were no hydrants in the area. As of Tuesday night, fire crews are still working on the hot spots.

The two individuals have not been charged but were warned by the fire marshal.

This story is breaking and may be updated.