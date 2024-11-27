Utah Jazz Throw Down Three Dunks To Open Against Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in their third NBA Cup group-stage matchup. Looking to build on their strong performance and win against the New York Knicks, the Jazz came out of the gates hot, opening their Tuesday night battle with three highlight reel dunks in the opening frame.

The first came right after tip-off when the Jazz retained possession. After a few passes, Lauri Markkanen attempted a three-pointer from the right wing that bounced off the rim right to an unmanned Walker Kessler who put it back with authority for the Jazz’s first points of the game.

a lil bump and dunk to start the game never hurt nobody 🤠 pic.twitter.com/EfB1tprHlV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2024

The second dunk was a one-man show as Lauri Markkanen rebounded a Victor Wembanyama miss, taking it down the floor in front of his teammates before blowing past Wembanyama for the uncontested slam.

Lauri Markkanen drives by Wemby for the slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/5qn0AMNU4j — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 27, 2024

The third was a team effort as the Jazz swung the rock around before Keyonte George dove toward the basket, beating his defender, making Zach Collins help on defense. His man, Drew Eubanks, stood wide open under the basket calling for the ball, resulting in a one-handed alley-oop slam.

DREW FROM THE TOP ROPE! 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/HGZt0WMGcT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2024

Jazz Look For First Win In NBA Cup Against Spurs

The Jazz are hosting the Spurs in their final home game of the NBA Cup.

At 0-2, the Jazz are in last place in West Group B and would officially be eliminated from tournament play with a loss against San Antonio.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the group at 2-0, while the Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns are each 1-1.

The Jazz are entering the second contest of a five-game homestand which opened with a 121-106 win over the New York Knicks.

The win was fueled by a season-best 56 percent shooting performance from the three-point line.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 34 points on 11-15 shooting.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)

Spurs Injury Report

PROBABLE – Keldon Johnson (right hamstring)

OUT – Jeremy Sochan (thumb surgery)

OUT – Devin Vassell (knee bruise)

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @tanner_tripp