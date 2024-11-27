Utah Hockey Club End Road Trip With OT Win Over Montreal Canadiens
Nov 26, 2024, 7:43 PM
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Canada – It took almost the full overtime period, but Mikhail Sergachev’s game-winner sends Utah Hockey Club home with a 3-2 win over Montreal.
This is Utah Hockey Club’s first game against Montreal, an NHL Original Six franchise.
Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is playing in front of his home crowd after growing up in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Lamoureux joined Utah this season after being a 2022 first-round pick (29th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes.
Right-winger Dylan Guenther reached a career milestone with his first appearance on the ice tonight. Guenther will be playing in the 100th game of his young career. The Coyotes selected Guenther as a 2021 first-round pick (ninth overall). The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native leads Utah with nine goals while adding nine assists. Guenther is plus-five on this ice this season.
Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens attack with 12 goals and four assists. Brendan Gallagher has eight goals and four assists, while no other Canadien has more than four goals.
Captain Clayton Keller has six goals and 13 assists. Nick Schmaltz has a team-high 15 assists.
Utah HC goalie Karel Vejmelka is seventh in the league with a 2.30 goals-against average.
Pregame
💫 fun fact 💫
107 years ago today, the NHL was founded in Montreal.
Tonight, the league’s newest team (us) faces the league’s oldest: in the city where it all began.
After watching my favorite team/childhood hero play in Pittsburgh, I was absolutely amazed by the Penguins culture and fans.
As expected, Vejmelka starts his fourth straight.
First Period
Wow, Maveric Lamoureux had to compile 125 tickets tonight for friends and family to attend the game in Montreal.
Lamoureux is from Hawkesbury, Ontario which is about an hour outside of Montreal.
Luckily, he did not have to purchase all of those tickets.#UtahHC
ABSURD glove save by Karel Vejmelka.
Cole Caufield lined up a one-timer and Veggie absolutely robbed him.
Caufield leads the Canadiens with 12 goals this season.#UtahHC
RELATED: Vejmelka Makes Spectacular Glove Save Against Canadiens
This is a ridiculous save by Vejmelka.
Despite coming up empty that was a solid PP opportunity for #UtahHC
They dominated possession, moved the puck, generated opportunities and forced the goaltender to make a few big saves.
Game remains tied 0-0 with 5:37 left in the first period.
Maccelli with some magic on the last sequence. So crafty with the puck and delivers a gorgeous pass to a streaking Bjugstad right in front. Just couldn’t finish.
Sergachev is wearing the “A” tonight in Montreal.
It appears that Schmaltz is not wearing one tonight.
Common thing for the alternate captains to rotate.#UtahHC
End of 1st period.
Utah 0
Montreal 0
SOG
Utah 13
Montreal 5#UtahHC
Second Period
Canadiens with yet another penalty.#UtahHC with their 4th PP opportunity of the night.
It’s not a PP goal but their movement from the man-advantage set this one up.
RELATED: Dylan Guenther Celebrates Milestone Game With Tenth Goal
Canadiens tie the game on a high shot from the slot.
1-1 with 11:53 left in the second period.#UtahHC
Montreal with a power play opportunity after Bortuzzo commits a penalty.#UtahHC
End 2nd period.
Utah 1
Montreal 1
SOG
Utah 21
Montreal 8#UtahHC
Third Period
Robert Bortuzzo will not return to tonight’s game (lower body) against Montreal.#UtahHC
Montreal scores and they lead #UtahHC 2-1.
3P: 19:13
Cooley’s speed, filthy no look pass to confuse the goaltender, and Jack McBain stays HOT to tie this game at 2-2. https://t.co/FyBLw4D3Rh
Jack McBain has now tied his 2023-24 season goal total with 8. They’ve played 22 games folks.
What unexpected gem has Utah discovered in McBain this season? #UtahHC
Lamoureux to the box for holding.
Canadiens with a 2 minute PP.#UtahHC
Wow, lots of extracurriculars after Maccelli took some cheap shots at the net. Sergachev, Crouse, and Kesselring all got involved to defend Maccelli.
That puck was free and Maccelli was taking a beating for no reason.
4 on 4 hockey after all that.#UtahHC
With Sergachev in the box, Utah only has 4 defensemen for the next 2 minutes with Bortuzzo done for the night with injury.
Not ideal.
Karel Vejmelka just saved the game for Utah.
Shot from right in the crease that he was able to deny. Too close.#UtahHC
Off to OT in Montreal.
Each team gets a point which is a positive, but Utah needs to find a way to get the other.
3 on 3 hockey up next.#UtahHC
Overtime
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV SCORES AND UTAH LEAVES MONTREAL WITH 2 POINTS!!!!!!!#UtahHC
