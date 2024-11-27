On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club End Road Trip With OT Win Over Montreal Canadiens

Nov 26, 2024, 7:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Canada – It took almost the full overtime period, but Mikhail Sergachev’s game-winner sends Utah Hockey Club home with a 3-2 win over Montreal.

This is Utah Hockey Club’s first game against Montreal, an NHL Original Six franchise.

Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is playing in front of his home crowd after growing up in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Lamoureux joined Utah this season after being a 2022 first-round pick (29th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes.

Right-winger Dylan Guenther reached a career milestone with his first appearance on the ice tonight. Guenther will be playing in the 100th game of his young career. The Coyotes selected Guenther as a 2021 first-round pick (ninth overall). The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native leads Utah with nine goals while adding nine assists. Guenther is plus-five on this ice this season.

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens attack with 12 goals and four assists. Brendan Gallagher has eight goals and four assists, while no other Canadien has more than four goals.

Captain Clayton Keller has six goals and 13 assists. Nick Schmaltz has a team-high 15 assists.

Utah HC goalie Karel Vejmelka is seventh in the league with a 2.30 goals-against average.

RELATED STORIES

Pregame

First Period

RELATED: Vejmelka Makes Spectacular Glove Save Against Canadiens

Second Period

RELATED: Dylan Guenther Celebrates Milestone Game With Tenth Goal

Third Period

Overtime

Utah HC-Montreal Canadiens Gameday Reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mikhail Sergachev Lifts Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win

The Mikhail Sergachev offseason acquisition is paying off in spades after the veteran defenseman scored to give Utah Hockey Club a 3-2 road win over Montreal to finish a four-game road trip at .500.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club End Road Trip With OT Win Over Montreal Canadiens

It took almost the full overtime period, but Mikhail Sergachev's game-winner sends Utah Hockey Club home with a 2-1 win over Montreal.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Throw Down Three Dunks To Open Against Spurs

The Utah Jazz are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in their third NBA Cup group-stage matchup. Looking to build on their strong performance and win against the New York Knicks, the Jazz came out of the gates hot, opening their Tuesday night battle with three highlight reel dunks in the opening frame.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dylan Guenther Celebrates Milestone Game With Tenth Goal

Appearing in his 100th career NHL game, Utah Hockey Club leading scorer Dylan Guenther lit the lamp to give his team a 1-0 second-period lead over Montreal.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Karel Vejmelka Makes Spectacular Glove Save Against Montreal Canadiens

Karel Vejmelka has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL since taking over for an injured Connor Ingram. Less than two weeks after making a career-high 50 saves in a win, Vejmelka returned to his bag of tricks, or glove of tricks, snatching a would-be goal out of the air with cat-like quickness to keep Montreal off the scoreboard. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. San Antonio Spurs Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz will look to notch their first win in the group stage of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Stay tuned right here for live updates and analysis!

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Utah Hockey Club End Road Trip With OT Win Over Montreal Canadiens