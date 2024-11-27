Utah Hockey Club End Road Trip With OT Win Over Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Canada – It took almost the full overtime period, but Mikhail Sergachev’s game-winner sends Utah Hockey Club home with a 3-2 win over Montreal.

This is Utah Hockey Club’s first game against Montreal, an NHL Original Six franchise.

Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is playing in front of his home crowd after growing up in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Lamoureux joined Utah this season after being a 2022 first-round pick (29th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes.

Right-winger Dylan Guenther reached a career milestone with his first appearance on the ice tonight. Guenther will be playing in the 100th game of his young career. The Coyotes selected Guenther as a 2021 first-round pick (ninth overall). The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native leads Utah with nine goals while adding nine assists. Guenther is plus-five on this ice this season.

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens attack with 12 goals and four assists. Brendan Gallagher has eight goals and four assists, while no other Canadien has more than four goals.

Captain Clayton Keller has six goals and 13 assists. Nick Schmaltz has a team-high 15 assists.

Utah HC goalie Karel Vejmelka is seventh in the league with a 2.30 goals-against average.

Pregame

💫 fun fact 💫 107 years ago today, the NHL was founded in Montreal. Tonight, the league’s newest team (us) faces the league’s oldest: in the city where it all began. — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 26, 2024

After watching my favorite team/childhood hero play in Pittsburgh, I was absolutely amazed by the Penguins culture and fans. Here’s what Utah Hockey Club fans could learn from a legendary hockey town 🐧#UtahHC #LetsGoPens https://t.co/HLUeKOwvcn — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 26, 2024

As expected, Vejmelka starts his fourth straight. Bortuzzo is also back into the lineup.#UtahHC https://t.co/aC8G7QTLXJ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 26, 2024

First Period

Not even a minute into the game. This team has to get a grip on this. https://t.co/MaT9q7lPym — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Wow, Maveric Lamoureux had to compile 125 tickets tonight for friends and family to attend the game in Montreal. Lamoureux is from Hawkesbury, Ontario which is about an hour outside of Montreal. Luckily, he did not have to purchase all of those tickets.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

ABSURD glove save by Karel Vejmelka. Cole Caufield lined up a one-timer and Veggie absolutely robbed him. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 12 goals this season.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

This is a ridiculous save by Vejmelka. Cross-ice pass to Montreal’s most dangerous shooter and he robs him. Remarkable athleticism and reflexes to make the save.#UtahHC https://t.co/FfctVNuva3 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Despite coming up empty that was a solid PP opportunity for #UtahHC They dominated possession, moved the puck, generated opportunities and forced the goaltender to make a few big saves. Game remains tied 0-0 with 5:37 left in the first period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Maccelli with some magic on the last sequence. So crafty with the puck and delivers a gorgeous pass to a streaking Bjugstad right in front. Just couldn’t finish. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Sergachev is wearing the “A” tonight in Montreal. It appears that Schmaltz is not wearing one tonight. Common thing for the alternate captains to rotate.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Canadiens back to full strength.#UtahHC 0/2 on the PP thus far. https://t.co/Sje3toVGq0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

Montreal is back to full strength. https://t.co/R48JgeV2c4 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

End of 1st period. Utah 0

Montreal 0 SOG

Utah 13

Montreal 5#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

Second Period

Canadiens with yet another penalty.#UtahHC with their 4th PP opportunity of the night. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

It’s not a PP goal but their movement from the man-advantage set this one up. Great patience, they work the puck from side to side, Guenther gets free, Keller delivers a nice pass, and No. 11 makes no mistake. Nice goal.#UtahHC https://t.co/gPu62s6y4A — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Canadiens tie the game on a high shot from the slot. 1-1 with 11:53 left in the second period.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

Montreal with a power play opportunity after Bortuzzo commits a penalty.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

End 2nd period. Utah 1

Montreal 1 SOG

Utah 21

Montreal 8#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

Third Period

Robert Bortuzzo will not return to tonight’s game (lower body) against Montreal.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Montreal scores and they lead #UtahHC 2-1. 3P: 19:13 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

Cooley’s speed, filthy no look pass to confuse the goaltender, and Jack McBain stays HOT to tie this game at 2-2. https://t.co/FyBLw4D3Rh — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Jack McBain has now tied his 2023-24 season goal total with 8. They’ve played 22 games folks. What unexpected gem has Utah discovered in McBain this season? #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Lamoureux to the box for holding. Canadiens with a 2 minute PP.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2024

The emergence of Jack McBain was not on my bingo card but it’s absolutely fantastic and has been huge for #UtahHC https://t.co/nNKPtfIgrS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Wow, lots of extracurriculars after Maccelli took some cheap shots at the net. Sergachev, Crouse, and Kesselring all got involved to defend Maccelli. That puck was free and Maccelli was taking a beating for no reason. 4 on 4 hockey after all that.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

With Sergachev in the box, Utah only has 4 defensemen for the next 2 minutes with Bortuzzo done for the night with injury. Not ideal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Karel Vejmelka just saved the game for Utah. Shot from right in the crease that he was able to deny. Too close.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Off to OT in Montreal. Each team gets a point which is a positive, but Utah needs to find a way to get the other. 3 on 3 hockey up next.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Overtime

MIKHAIL SERGACHEV SCORES AND UTAH LEAVES MONTREAL WITH 2 POINTS!!!!!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 27, 2024

Utah HC-Montreal Canadiens Gameday Reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.