LOCAL NEWS

Beloved toymaker, Tiny Tim Foundation for Kids founder, dies at 89

Nov 26, 2024, 9:43 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

Two finished cars sit on a table at Tiny Tim's Toy Factory in West Jordan on April 21, 2019. (KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN – Alton C. Thacker, a beloved toymaker and founder of Tiny Tim Foundation for Kids, died Tuesday.

According to a release from the foundation, Thacker died of natural causes in his home at the age of 89.

“He was surrounded by family and died peacefully of natural causes,” the release states.

Thacker founded Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids in 1996 and began building toy cars in his garage alongside his wife. The foundation has since grown, with volunteers helping to give “more than 1.7 toy cars in more than 110 countries around the world,” the foundation said in a release.

At age 87, Thacker and his wife retired and passed the company to their daughter Ashley Krause and granddaughter Emilee Johnson, in 2022.

“Alton spent the last 28 years bringing joy to countless children and bringing people together from all walks of life to join him in his cause. He was fond of saying, ‘If you want to obe happy, do something for somebody else.’ We are proud to carry on his legacy and committed to ensuring that for generations to come,” the release said.

Local News

