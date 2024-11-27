On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search warrant served in Jordanelle shooting investigation

Nov 26, 2024, 9:56 PM

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the shooting death of Patrick L. Hayes on Tuesday.

In the press release, sheriff’s office officials said that a firearm was recovered, claiming that it may have been the one used to shoot and kill Hayes in September.

According to the release, Hayes is believed to have been involved in a road rage incident, and officials say that he approached another vehicle with a baton and knife, attempting to get the other driver to step out of their vehicle.

The office states in its release that the second vehicle’s driver appears to then shoot and kill Hayes and that the office is analyzing evidence to determine whether he attempted to enter the second vehicle.

“We are fully investigating this matter for all possible crimes, including homicide, and considering all defenses, including self-defense,” the release states.

The release does not announce whether arrests have been made, nor does it give the identity of any other involved persons, including the person who may have shot Hayes.

“As soon as the results of the evidence analysis are available, we plan to provide further information. Until that time, we do not anticipate answering additional questions,” the release states.

This is a breaking news story, and may be updated with further information. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

Alexander Campbell

Search warrant served in Jordanelle shooting investigation

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office released an update on the shooting death of Patrick L. Hayes on Tuesday.

6 seconds ago

Two finished cars sit on a table at Tiny Tim's Toy Factory in West Jordan on April 21, 2019. (KSL T...

Carlysle Price

Beloved toymaker, Tiny Tim Foundation for Kids founder, dies at 89

Alton C. Thacker, a beloved toymaker and founder of Tiny Tim Foundation for Kids, died Tuesday.

13 minutes ago

a sign reading WELCOME TO BENSON...

Alton Barnhart

Barrel fire burns down farm, fire marshal says

A farm on 3200 W 2400 N burned down Tuesday afternoon after a barrel fire was left unattended. 

2 hours ago

Weather advisories are starting to appear throughout Utah as snow falls. (UDOT Cottonwood Canyons X...

ALLESSANDRA HARRIS GURR

Where will the storm impact Thanksgiving travelers?

This week’s storm will impact Thanksgiving travelers differently depending on which direction they’re heading.

3 hours ago

Cars driving through Sardine Canyon in winter conditions on Nov. 26, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Tips to get through canyons safely during winter conditions

Snow and rain were hitting Cache County and Box Elder County hard Tuesday afternoon, impacting drivers heading up the canyons.

3 hours ago

Officers check vehicles for traction requirements on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Utah Department of T...

Alexander Campbell and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

UDOT Provides update on Traction Law sticker program

In the Cottonwood Canyons just south of Salt Lake City, an increasing number of drivers in those canyons all have a common thread.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Search warrant served in Jordanelle shooting investigation