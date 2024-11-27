Search warrant served in Jordanelle shooting investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the shooting death of Patrick L. Hayes on Tuesday.

In the press release, sheriff’s office officials said that a firearm was recovered, claiming that it may have been the one used to shoot and kill Hayes in September.

According to the release, Hayes is believed to have been involved in a road rage incident, and officials say that he approached another vehicle with a baton and knife, attempting to get the other driver to step out of their vehicle.

The office states in its release that the second vehicle’s driver appears to then shoot and kill Hayes and that the office is analyzing evidence to determine whether he attempted to enter the second vehicle.

“We are fully investigating this matter for all possible crimes, including homicide, and considering all defenses, including self-defense,” the release states.

The release does not announce whether arrests have been made, nor does it give the identity of any other involved persons, including the person who may have shot Hayes.

“As soon as the results of the evidence analysis are available, we plan to provide further information. Until that time, we do not anticipate answering additional questions,” the release states.

This is a breaking news story, and may be updated with further information.