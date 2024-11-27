Utah Jazz’s Sexton Hits Markkanen With No Look Pass For Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz are locked into a tight battle with the San Antonio Spurs in the two teams’ fourth meeting of the young season. Neck and neck in the third quarter, Utah ran the transition to perfection to keep pace with San Antonio.

With the Jazz up by just one halfway through the third quarter, Keyonte George stole a misplaced pass by the Spurs and took his team quickly down the other end of the floor. He hit Collin Sexton with an outlet pass. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen was on a dead sprint toward the basket, and Sexton recognized it. Collin hit the cutting Markkanen with a no-look pass to give Lauri a wide-open dunk.

Collin’s no l👀k dime or Lauri’s finish? 🤔 both, thank you 😌 pic.twitter.com/6OnKrwREkr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2024

Jazz Look For First Win In NBA Cup Against Spurs

The Jazz are hosting the Spurs in their final home game of the NBA Cup.

At 0-2, the Jazz are in last place in West Group B and would officially be eliminated from tournament play with a loss against San Antonio.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the group at 2-0, while the Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns are each 1-1.

The Jazz are entering the second contest of a five-game homestand which opened with a 121-106 win over the New York Knicks.

The win was fueled by a season-best 56 percent shooting performance from the three-point line.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 34 points on 11-15 shooting.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)

Spurs Injury Report

PROBABLE – Keldon Johnson (right hamstring)

OUT – Jeremy Sochan (thumb surgery)

OUT – Devin Vassell (knee bruise)

