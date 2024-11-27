On the Site:
The Hat Trick: Mikhail Sergachev Leads Utah Hockey Club To Big OT Victory In Montreal

Nov 26, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – In a must-win situation at the tail end of their four-game road trip, the Utah Hockey Club received stellar play from several of their points leaders. With goals from Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain, alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev also delivered a critical game winner in overtime to secure two massive points.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s big OT win.

Dylan Guenther is finding consistency and emerging as a star for Utah Hockey Club

Over the last three games, 21-year-old forward Dylan Guenther has been Utah’s primary source of offense. With three goals and three assists, Guenther has resurrected the Club’s offense and power play as he’s contributed to six of their 11 goals during this road trip.

Against Montreal, Guenther was back to doing what he does best as he opened the scoring and lit the lamp on a beautifully placed one-timer.

Full Story: Dylan Guenther Celebrates Milestone Game With Tenth Goal

While the power play clock had expired, Utah was still able to capitalize on the man advantage as they worked the puck around the zone, created some separation and Clayton Keller found Guenther cross-ice for a one-timer that he buried.

This sudden outburst of offense from Guenther is a very positive sign for both him and the club. After taking the league by storm early in the season, it became obvious that teams were marking his number and working to shut down him down.

But star players still find ways to put the puck in the net.

Over the last few games, Guenther has been working tirelessly to remain productive. Whether it’s a greaser goal on a juicy rebound in the crease, or a one-timer from his spot, Guenther has rediscovered his game. The most noticeable difference is that Guenther is adjusting. He’s creating separation, losing his defenders, finding space and demanding the puck to come quicker which has resulted in a plethora of offense.

If he can continue to produce and find ways to score like he has of late, Guenther is going to be a star in Salt Lake City for a long time.

Utah Hockey Club has discovered an unexpected gem in Jack McBain this season

Coming into the 2024-25 season, forward Jack McBain was not on very many people’s radars. In 67 games last year, McBain had just eight goals with 18 assists. Not exactly numbers that jump off the page.

However, in just 22 games this season, McBain has emerged as an unexpected gem with one of the hottest sticks on roster. With eight goals thus far, McBain is not only the second-leading scorer on the team, but he’s also netted a team-high six over the last nine contests.

Against the Canadiens, McBain was also at his best as he tied the game at 2-2 on the end of a beautiful pass from Logan Cooley.

McBain provides a unique skillset that Utah has desperately needed this season. He’s a big body who plays physical, is aggressive on the forecheck, crashes hard and has made a living close to the net. When he shares a line with Cooley and Guenther, those three generally thrive as they collectively feature speed, physicality and a pure sharpshooter.

So, while fans get excited about young stars like Cooley and Guenther, don’t overlook McBain. He’s been absolutely excellent as of late and is emerging as a key role player for the Utah Hockey Club.

Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev continues to show why he was an A+ trade acquisition

Every day that goes by, the recent offseason trade for Mikhail Sergachev looks better and better as his impact on the Utah Hockey Club emphatically grows.

While wearing the “A” for the second time in three games this season, Sergachev led the charge in Montreal. During a team-high 30 minutes and 43 seconds on the ice, Sergachev recorded three blocks, two hits, and the game winning goal in overtime while skating more than three miles.

Full Story: Mikhail Sergachev Lifts Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win

No. 98 has been absolutely everything the team could’ve hoped for when they made the blockbuster trade this summer. He’s stepped up as the top defensemen, carried the blue line through brutal injury setbacks, earned a leadership role with a letter on his sweater and answered the call in key moments with six goals and nine assists.

“Its big. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and fighting for wins. So, it means a lot for both teams, but we come out on top. I’m happy…today we played good and got the result. It feels great. Just got to keep it going,” Sergachev said.

Being traded from Tampa Bay could not have been an easy experience for Sergachev as he spent seven years in Florida and won two Stanley Cups. However, Sergachev has fully embraced this team and the situation with a palpable desire to give Utah everything he has.

Against Montreal, he left it all out on the ice and delivered a much-needed game winner to secure two massive points on the road. That’s the definition of a fully committed leader.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return to Salt Lake City for a single home game against Edmonton on Friday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

