USU volleyball player speaks out on alleged transgender lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah State volleyball player is now speaking out after joining a lawsuit trying to sideline an athlete they claim is transgender.

On Tuesday, the group lost an appeal to try to keep the San Jose State player from competing in the Mountain West Tournament, which starts Wednesday.

Utah State University volleyball player Kaylie Ray – along with 10 other volleyball players and a coach suing the Mountain West Conference – told KSL TV that even though they lost this latest court ruling, their fight to protect women’s sports is far from over.

“The people who are in positions of power have failed us, and not protected us,” Ray said.

Talking with Ray over Zoom from Las Vegas, she said their lawsuit opposes competing against San Jose State player Blaire Fleming. They argue Fleming is transgender, was born a male, and has an unfair advantage. But according to the Mountain West Commissioner, Fleming “meets the eligibility standard.”

“The physicality of Blair is far superior to anyone else in the gym,” Ray said.

It’s why five teams, including Southern Utah University and Utah State University, chose to forfeit games against San Jose State this season.

Teams in the lawsuit had hoped to avoid doing the same in the conference tournament this week, but their emergency motion seeking to prevent Fleming from playing failed in both the U.S. District Court in Denver and their appeal Tuesday in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals – it stating it would be “too disruptive” the day before the tournament is scheduled to start.

“I don’t agree with the ruling, obviously. I think it’s honestly a little comical that they think changing things now would be disruptive. I think having a transgender athlete competing in a women’s sport has been more disruptive,” Ray said.

That means Fleming will play, and if Utah State wins its match Wednesday, Ray and the Aggies will have a tough decision to make.

“I know that whatever we decide, my team will be united in it,” Ray said.

Right now, Ray said the team hasn’t decided yet if they will play San Jose State if they get past Boise State Wednesday. But even if that doesn’t happen, the lawsuit will continue. She’s hoping this starts a wildfire movement across the country for women in sports.