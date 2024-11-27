On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Fall To Spurs, Lose Markkanen To Knee Injury

Nov 26, 2024, 10:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs 128-115, falling to 0-3 in NBA Cup play.

Keyonte George scored 26 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting but committed six turnovers to go with six assists.

Related: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Blog

Latest On Lauri Markkanen Injury

Late in the fourth quarter Lauri Markkanen banged knees with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama sending the Jazz forward collapsing to the floor.

Markkanen initially looked like he was trying to sit up, but his teammates signaled for trainers to come over to help the All-Star off the floor.

The Jazz quickly ruled the 27-year-old out with a knee contusion for the rest of the game.

Related: Markkanen Leaves Spurs Game With Knee Injury

“As of now, it’s a contusion,” Jazz coach Will Hardy reiterated after the loss.

Though he didn’t speak to the media, the seven-footer was getting treatment on his knee after the game and remained in good spirits.

With the Jazz back in action on Wednesday night, and Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski already dealing with injuries in the frontcourt, any extended absence by Markkanen would be a major blow to the team’s depth.

The Finnish big man finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, but shot just 5-14 from the floor in the loss.

How Can Brice Sensabaugh Improve?

With Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis) and Cody Williams (G League) both missing Tuesday’s contest, the Jazz turned to Brice Sensabaugh for extended minutes against the Spurs.

The second-year guard was firmly in the rotation through the first seven games of the season but had played a total of 35 minutes over the team’s last eight contests in just three appearances.

Prior to the game, Hardy explained how he thought the Ohio State product could improve his game.

Related: Jazz Mailbag – Do Juzang, Sensabaugh Have Futures In Utah?

“Brice has done a better job this year of being ready on the catch,” Hardy said. “He worked a lot this summer on his footwork and kind of speeding up his footwork to be able to get some catch and shoot threes off a little bit quicker.”

In a limited sample size, the effort has paid off with Sensabaugh shooting 41 percent from three this season, up nearly 12 percentage points over his rookie season average.

“My mentality coming into the game, if there’s an open look, take it,” Sensabaugh said. “That’s what this team kind of needs is just a catch-and-shoot guy. That’s what they stress to me.”

While the guard’s offense has improved, there remains work to be done on the defensive side.

“He’s got to really focus on his body position and guarding the ball one-on-one,” Hardy added.

Against the Spurs Sensabaugh recorded 16 points and one steal, but failed to log a rebound or an assist in 26 minutes. The guard knocked down 6-11 from the floor including 4-7 from the three-point line.

Jazz Have One Remaining Cup Game

After hosting the Spurs for their final NBA Cup game at home, the Jazz will travel to wrap up the in-season tournament against the Oklahoma City Thunder next week.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Jazz sit at 0-3 in group play and were officially eliminated from tournament contention.

Remaining Group B Cup Games

November 29

Lakers (2-1) vs. Thunder (1-1)

December 3

Thunder (1-1) vs. Jazz (0-3)

Suns (2-1) vs. Spurs (2-1)

Related: See Jazz’s Custom NBA Cup Court Here

Teams that advance past the first round of the eight-team single-elimination round will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $$514,970.

The four Cup games count toward a team’s regular season record.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Spurs, Lose Markkanen To Knee Injury

The Utah Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs 128-115, falling to 0-3 in NBA Cup play, and lost Lauri Markkanen in the process.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Injured, Leaves Game With Left Knee Contusion

Lauri Markkanen left Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter after suffering a left knee contusion.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Mikhail Sergachev Leads Utah Hockey Club To Big OT Victory In Montreal

In addition to goals from roommates Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain, alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev delivered a critical game winner in overtime to secure two massive points.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz’s Sexton Hits Markkanen With No Look Pass For Dunk

The Utah Jazz are locked into a tight battle with the San Antonio Spurs in the two teams' fourth meeting of the young season. Neck and neck in the third quarter, Utah ran the transition to perfection to keep pace with San Antonio.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mikhail Sergachev Lifts Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win

The Mikhail Sergachev offseason acquisition is paying off in spades after the veteran defenseman scored to give Utah Hockey Club a 3-2 road win over Montreal to finish a four-game road trip at .500.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club End Road Trip With OT Win Over Montreal Canadiens

It took almost the full overtime period, but Mikhail Sergachev's game-winner sends Utah Hockey Club home with a 2-1 win over Montreal.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

Jazz Fall To Spurs, Lose Markkanen To Knee Injury