LOCAL NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Buddies 4 Life hosts homeless drive

Nov 27, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:01 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Adults with disabilities have the chance to serve their communities on Wednesday through a local day program.

The Buddies 4 Life Day Program is running its “Help Individuals with Disabilities Help the Homeless” drive on Wednesday morning.

The event starts at 11 a.m. near 300 S. Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City.

The drive focuses on giving individuals with disabilities the opportunity to serve their community.

Buddies will be handing out food and supplies to homeless community members.

CEO and Co-founder of Buddies 4 Life Andrew Brinton said the public can help the drive by making donations to the program center at 772 E 700 S in Clearfield.

Anyone wanting to donate is encouraged to drop off blankets, clothes, canned foods and warm accessories like gloves and scarves.

Local News

Looking Out for the Good: Buddies 4 Life hosts homeless drive

The Buddies 4 Life day program is running its “Help Individuals with Disabilities Help the Homeless” drive on Wednesday morning.

