On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man faces felony charge after deadly October crash near Willard Bay

Nov 27, 2024, 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

Courtroom And Gavel...

FILE — A gavel shown in a Utah courtroom. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WILLARD — A 30-year-old man was charged Monday for drinking and driving without a license, leading to a fatal head-on collision a mile south of Willard in October, court documents show.

Angel Eduardo Valadez Lozano, who lives out of state but works in northern Utah, was arrested at his house in Willard on Thursday, according to a police booking affidavit. He is now facing one charge of automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor; having an open container on the highway, a class C misdemeanor; and two infractions — failing to stay in a lane and driving without a license.

Valadez had been driving north with a passenger in a Nissan Sentra on state Route 89 just before midnight on Oct. 11, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden.

“Concerned citizens called dispatch to report that (Valadez) was having trouble maintaining his lane,” charging documents say. Those concerns became a reality when the Nissan left its lane and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe in a continuous left-turn lane, according to Roden.

He said Valadez was “extricated from the sedan while unconscious” and had hip and shoulder injuries, according to the booking report, but his passenger, 34-year-old Willard resident Carlos Diaz Perez, was killed.

Man killed in crash after driver crossed into oncoming lanes, troopers said

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the affidavit says. Police say they later found “multiple open containers” in Valadez’s car.

A blood draw four hours after the crash returned 0.07% alcohol by volume, still higher than the 0.05% legal limit, charging documents say. Valadez has never obtained a valid driver’s license, the affidavit says.

He was booked into the Box Elder County Jail, where he is being held without bail and is scheduled for an initial appearance in 1st District Court on Dec. 2.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

buddies 4 life day program runs homeless drive...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Buddies 4 Life hosts homeless drive

The Buddies 4 Life day program is running its “Help Individuals with Disabilities Help the Homeless” drive on Wednesday morning.

10 minutes ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Man faces felony charge after deadly October crash near Willard Bay

A 30-year-old Utah man faces a felony charge of automobile homicide after a head-on crash in October that left his passenger dead.

16 minutes ago

The Salt Lake City-based NBA team announced Swig as the official soda shop of the Utah Jazz. (Swig)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah is experiencing its own viral moment

Utah's majestic mountains, epic national parks, and incredible skiing draws in visitors from all around the world.

11 hours ago

Computer rendering of the BlendJet 2 global recall notice. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How long is too long to wait for a recall replacement?

One Utah woman has been waiting for a replacement ever since. Worried it may never come, it was time to Get Gephardt.

11 hours ago

Dan Sorenson is pictured with the chance trio credited with saving his life in October. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

After “miracle” revival, Salt Lake man meets group who saved his life

An emergency doctor and two nurses ended up in the right place at the right time in October, saving a Salt Lake man's life.

12 hours ago

The Wayne Estes Center at Utah State University on Sept. 24, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

USU volleyball player speaks out on alleged transgender lawsuit

A Utah State volleyball player is now speaking out after joining a lawsuit trying to sideline an athlete they claim is transgender.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Man faces felony charge after deadly October crash near Willard Bay