LOCAL NEWS

Woman killed, man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in shoulder of I-15

Nov 27, 2024, 10:28 AM

police lights...

(FILE) - (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

WILLARD — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they crashed in a single car on Tuesday night. After the car came to rest, they were hit by another car that ultimately took the woman’s life, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

On Tuesday just after 10 p.m., the man was driving south in a blue Prius and the woman rode in the passenger seat. Near milepost 354, the Prius crashed into the concrete barrier on the left shoulder of the highway and stopped. Authorities said the crash was likely due to weather conditions on the roadway.

The man exited the car and the woman opened her door but remained inside, DPS said. At that point, a Ford Expedition SUV struck the man who was still outside of the car. It continued and hit the Prius head-on near the front passenger side, killing the woman.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No occupants of the Ford Expedition were injured, according to DPS.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

