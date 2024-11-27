On the Site:
3,500 Thanksgiving meals given to Utahns in need

Nov 27, 2024, 11:04 AM

volunteer gives turkey during thanksgiving meals giveaway...

Volunteer Mary-Lou Smulders hands out a free turkey and food for side dishes during the Thanksgiving Giveaway, organized by Crossroads Urban Center and made possible with Harmons annual Give a Gobble fundraiser, in the Smith’s Ballpark parking lot in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of meals went out on Wednesday as Crossroads Urban Center teamed up with the Utah Food Bank and Harmons to send out food for Thanksgiving.

Coming by car and by foot, the Smith’s Ballpark parking lot was full at this year’s Thanksgiving Food Giveaway.

“A full-on assembly line,” said Bob Harmon, chairman of Harmons.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think there’d be that many people here,” said James Warren.

It is a tradition at this point. Harmon said they have been doing this since 1997.

“It’s grateful. You’re just grateful to be a part of something that you can give back and help those that are looking for a delicious meal like the rest of us,” said Harmon.

Two big trucks were parked at the ballpark Wednesday morning.

One held 3,500 turkeys. In the other, all the sides — including potatoes, gravy, and vegetables.

“It’s really about the turkeys, though,” said Glenn Bailey, executive director at Crossroads Urban Center.

Bailey said the meals are for anyone in need of food assistance.

With a couple hundred volunteers at the ready, the giveaway is a well-oiled machine.

“We start working on this acutely in the spring ordering the food through Harmons and then really organizing the volunteers as early as September. Lot of people wanna sign up and the slots fill up fast,” said Bailey.

It is hard to choose just one best part of the day.

“When it’s over and everybody has been able to volunteer, been able to get extra help for Thanksgiving and can go home and celebrate,” said Bailey.

“First time here. This is amazing,” said Warren.

Organizers of the giveaway said they would be helping with Thanksgiving meals until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday or until they run out.

