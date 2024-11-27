On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Granite School District rolls back decision to put mixed-gender bathrooms in new high schools

Nov 27, 2024, 1:01 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — After receiving community feedback, the Granite School District has decided against mixed-gender use bathrooms in its two new high schools.

Earlier this month, the school district released bathroom designs for the new Cyprus and Skyline High Schools. The district will include the bathrooms alongside traditional-style bathrooms in the schools.

The new bathrooms will have “individual, gender designated, small rooms with toilets” with floor-to-ceiling doors.

Following the announcement, community members expressed concern over having rooms for male and female students within the same space.

Granite School Board member Kim Chandler previously told KSL TV that the mixed-gender design would put girls in a place where they are no longer safe.

In response to community concerns, the school district announced a change to the bathroom plans on Tuesday.

Rather than have stalls for girls and boys within the same space, the district will designate the entire restroom by gender.

“Those restroom areas with the new design will be designated for a specific gender, with the main and third floors being designated for female students and the second floor being designated for male students,” the district said in a statement.

“The new designs were, and continue to be, intended to provide a secondary option for students who do not feel comfortable using a traditional bathroom at school,” the statement continued.

Education & Schools

