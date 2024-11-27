2 arrested in connection with fatal Murray shooting

MURRAY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Murray last week.

Pirawn Yohan Mula, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder, two counts of discharge of a firearm, being a restricted person in possession of a gun and intoxication.

Jackson Baka Issa, 24, was arrested for investigation of obstruction of justice and solicitation of a firearm.

The investigation began Thursday, about 8 p.m., when police responded to a report of a shooting at 4460 S. Fairbourne Street.

“Witnesses and other involved subjects told detectives that Pirawn arrived at the scene and got into a physical altercation with the victim in the parking lot before Pirawn drew a handgun and shot the victim in the head. The victim dropped to the ground and was shot again at close range by Pirawn,” a police booking affidavit states. “Pirawn reportedly sought out this physical altercation and escalated it to murder after pulling a handgun and shooting the victim in the head and again in the head once after he had fallen to the ground.”

Mula was taken into custody on Friday, but information about his arrest was just released. The affidavit states that he “has extensive gang and (a) violent history.”

Issa was arrested on Monday. His police booking affidavit identifies the victim as 26-year-old Panoum Jangjuol. Court documents do not state a possible motive for the attack.

The affidavit states that Mula, Issa and a third man confronted Jangjuol in the parking lot where the fatal shooting took place. Murray police said Tuesday they are not looking for additional people.

“Jackson is a fugitive from justice and witness to a homicide that occurred in his presence. Jackson fled the scene in a vehicle with Pirawn after this homicide,” according to the affidavit.

This is the second time Issa has been arrested for allegedly being present during a shooting. In 2021, he was charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. He and another man had entered a 7-Eleven at 4051 S. State and ended up shooting at the clerk six times following an argument. Amazingly, the clerk was not injured.

Issa was found guilty a couple of months later and sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison, but he was granted parole a year later. The Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for Issa’s arrest on Oct. 16 based on the recommendation of Adult Probation and Parole.