Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 15

Nov 27, 2024, 12:31 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners this week were Esun Tafa and Cooper Kingston from Corner Canyon High School.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Esun Tafa, OL & Cooper Kingston, RB (Corner Canyon)

The Corner Canyon Chargers faced Lone Peak High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium last Friday in the 6A State Championship Game. Corner Canyon was looking to defend their crown and repeat as champions while looking to get revenge for their lone loss on the season to the Knights.

Kingston opened the scoring with an 80-yard touchdown run on his way to a big day. Lone Peak took control of the game after that with 21 unanswered points before the Chargers scored just before halftime to make it 21-14 at the break.

In the second half, Tafa and the Corner Canyon offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage as Corner rumbled to life. Kingston and the Chargers ground game powered them as they rattled off 16 points to lead 30-21.

Lone Peak would add a late touchdown to narrow the margin but Corner Canyon defended their title with a 30-27 victory. Kingston finished the game with 147 yards and one touchdown while Tafa helped Corner rack up 314 rushing yards in the win. 

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

