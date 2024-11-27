On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

‘Moana 2’ director drew inspiration from his ancestors for sequel

Nov 27, 2024, 2:43 PM

moana 2 directors David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller and Jason Hand...

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller and Jason Hand attend the UK Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 24, 2024 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — “Moana 2” breezes into theaters on Wednesday.

One of the directors of the seafaring sequel, David Derrick Jr., is a Utahn who worked on the original as a story artist. He spoke to KSL TV about how the journey in the new movie is a nod to his ancestors.

Three years after the original film, Moana — voiced by Auli’i Cravalho — sets sail on a new journey in the South Pacific.

Tasked with breaking a curse that has kept the peoples of the ocean divided, the heroine reunites with shape-shifting tattooed demigod pal Maui, voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“The movie honors the first film but it’s bigger and crazier,” said Derrick.

Drawing inspiration from ancestors

The sequel is personal for Derrick, a Utah native who grew up in Farmington, Utah.

“My ancestors were some of the very first Samoans to come to Utah.”

He drew inspiration from ancestors who lived in the ghost town of Iosepa, Utah in Skull Valley where early Polynesians settled in the late 1800s.

“I did a rubbing of one of my ancestors, Simeafua. I did that to motivate me because I wanted to thank her for the heritage I’ve been given and I also wanted to apologize for my ignorance.”

Working on a dream project like “Moana” has allowed Derrick to learn more about his Polynesian culture.

“We tried to pull inspiration from all of the various islands,” said Derrick. “But there are very specific. Even some of the tataus, the tattoos that are very specific to certain regions.”

“Moana 2” brings new and familiar faces

Derrick shared a look at some of the characters in “Moana 2.” One in particular is extra special.

“It was important to me to give Moana a little sister. That little sister was inspired by the relationship I saw with my own son and my oldest daughter Samea.”

And a fan favorite is back.

“We read all the angry letters, all the angry comments. Pua is going on the canoe this time,” said Derrick.

Derrick takes deep pride in the long-awaited sequel, showing off the natural beauty of the Pacific and Moana’s evolution.

“My hope is that everyone who is Pacific Island heritage or who lives on these wonderful beautiful islands that they see themselves and they can celebrate that.”

