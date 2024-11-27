Wednesday’s Child: Brothers Zechariah and Jeremiah in need of loving home

WEST JORDAN — For two outgoing boys who love video games, a day at Nickel Mania in West Jordan is heaven.

“I love video games,” Zechariah said as he moved from one row of games to the next, checking out the games.

“I love video games too,” added his younger brother Jeremiah who gravitated towards the virtual reality games.

Zechariah, who goes by Zech, is 10 years old. When he’s not playing video games, he loves to be at school where he excels with numbers.

“He is very intelligent, he loves learning, he loves asking questions and just being curious about so many things,” said Abbi Muncey, the boys’ caseworker with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

Muncey has worked with Zech and Jeremiah for the past few months. She said Zech is very independent and confident, and so is his little brother Jeremiah.

“I’m five… and a half,” Jeremiah said. “I am always funny,” he added.

Jeremiah is full of personality. He says he loves the colors pink, black and purple, and someday he wants to be a vet and own his very own bunny.

“He’s very kind, he loves getting to know new people, he’s a little reserved at first but then he just loves to come out of his shell and get to know people and he loves animals and is very caring to him,” Muncey said.

Muncey says Zech and Jeremiah entered foster care about 16 months ago, and trying to find them a placement together has been challenging.

“We want them to have a family that is loving, that can take care of them, that they can have a long and successful life and not be bounced around so much,” she said.

While Zech and Jeremiah are resilient kids, they still feel the pain and neglect that comes with living in foster care. The boys say they long for a mother or father who will show them what it feels like to be a part of a family.

“They are treating me nice and lovely,” Zech said.

“A family, they take care of you and stuff,” Jeremiah said.

While these two boys don’t always get along, they stick together and look out for each other. Now they need someone to look out for them — and give them the future they deserve.

“They’ve been through a lot so were looking for a loving family that is very patient and can meet their needs,” said Muncey. “Definitely someone that can keep up with their energy, especially Jeremiah, he is very outgoing and energetic.”

To learn more about Zech and Jeremiah please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.