On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers Zechariah and Jeremiah in need of loving home

Nov 27, 2024, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:53 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — For two outgoing boys who love video games, a day at Nickel Mania in West Jordan is heaven.

“I love video games,” Zechariah said as he moved from one row of games to the next, checking out the games.

“I love video games too,” added his younger brother Jeremiah who gravitated towards the virtual reality games.

Zechariah, who goes by Zech, is 10 years old. When he’s not playing video games, he loves to be at school where he excels with numbers.

“He is very intelligent, he loves learning, he loves asking questions and just being curious about so many things,” said Abbi Muncey, the boys’ caseworker with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

Muncey has worked with Zech and Jeremiah for the past few months. She said Zech is very independent and confident, and so is his little brother Jeremiah.

“I’m five… and a half,” Jeremiah said. “I am always funny,” he added.

Jeremiah is full of personality. He says he loves the colors pink, black and purple, and someday he wants to be a vet and own his very own bunny.

“He’s very kind, he loves getting to know new people, he’s a little reserved at first but then he just loves to come out of his shell and get to know people and he loves animals and is very caring to him,” Muncey said.

Muncey says Zech and Jeremiah entered foster care about 16 months ago, and trying to find them a placement together has been challenging.

“We want them to have a family that is loving, that can take care of them, that they can have a long and successful life and not be bounced around so much,” she said.

While Zech and Jeremiah are resilient kids, they still feel the pain and neglect that comes with living in foster care. The boys say they long for a mother or father who will show them what it feels like to be a part of a family.

“They are treating me nice and lovely,” Zech said.

“A family, they take care of you and stuff,” Jeremiah said.

While these two boys don’t always get along, they stick together and look out for each other. Now they need someone to look out for them — and give them the future they deserve.

“They’ve been through a lot so were looking for a loving family that is very patient and can meet their needs,” said Muncey. “Definitely someone that can keep up with their energy, especially Jeremiah, he is very outgoing and energetic.”

To learn more about Zech and Jeremiah please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wednesday's Child

Zech and Jeremiah spend time together at Nickel Mania in West Jordan. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers Zechariah and Jeremiah in need of loving home

For two outgoing boys who love video games, a day at Nickle Mania in West Jordan is heaven.

37 minutes ago

13-year-old Jade has a passion for the sea and hopes to someday be a marine biologist. Right now, h...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Jade hopes to someday be a marine biologist

Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jade has a passion for the sea and hopes to someday be a marine biologist. Right now, however, she is looking for her forever family.

1 month ago

9-year-old Amari and 5-year-old Hagen are looking for a forever family. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings Amari and Hagen searching for their forever family

9-year-old Amari and 5-year-old Hagen are looking for a forever family.

2 months ago

8-year-old Ezra, who is need of a family that can help him with his special needs. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 8-year-old Ezra is in need of a forever family

In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, we introduce you to Ezra, an 8-year-old boy who relies on his imagination to help him see the world.

3 months ago

17-year-old Ella has found her forever family. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 17-year-old Ella finds her forever family

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Ella has found her forever home as she was adopted by 61-year-old Mickey.

3 months ago

Audriana, 15, has a passion for traveling and dancing. She would also like to find a forever family...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Young dancer has dreams of traveling the world and a forever family

Wednesday's Child: Audriana has a passion for traveling and dancing. But needs a forever family that will guide her and lover her.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers Zechariah and Jeremiah in need of loving home