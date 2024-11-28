BOUNTIFUL — Homeowners in Bountiful are trying to figure out how to pay for a massive increase in their HOA fees.

Residents at Orchard Corners Condominiums received a notice earlier this month from their homeowner association, informing them that their monthly fees could soon rise to more than $800, which is largely due to an increase in insurance costs.

Douglas and Emily Horne were not happy to get that news. They bought their condo almost four years ago and like the community. They just don’t like the HOA fees.

“Right now, it’s $385 a month,” Emily Horne said.

The HOA notice, which was dated Nov. 15, spelled out a bleak picture of how high those fees could jump.

“Rising costs of labor, supplies, contracts, utilities, and a significant increase in insurance—from $17,000 to $108,000—have created financial challenges that require immediate attention,” the HOA notice stated.

High insurance costs

The old insurance policy for Orchard Corners Condominiums was recently canceled, according to an Aug. 29 notice obtained by KSL TV. Neighbors said it happened after one of the units caught fire and needed repairs.

“I do think it is pretty ridiculous that we all have to pay for that one incident,” said Kelsey Hunziker, who has lived in the community since 2020.

But, Utah law requires condo associations to maintain property insurance.

“It’s a good thing to have. I want to have it,” said Douglas Horne. “But $800 a month? That’s more than two-thirds (of) my mortgage payment.”

As an alternative, the HOA board told homeowners it is proposing a smaller 17% monthly increase in fees. However, homeowners would also have to pay a lump sum of $3,000.

“If this special assessment is not approved, monthly assessments may need to rise significantly, potentially exceeding $800, to cover these costs,” the HOA notice stated.

Calvin Barnett, another homeowner, said he and his family have saved up nearly $3,000. But they don’t want to spend it on the HOA.

“We’re having a baby girl in January, and so that was supposed to go towards her getting born,” Barnett said. “Now it probably won’t.”

KSL TV reached out to the HOA for comment on this situation, but no one responded.

‘I feel stuck’

This news is coming right before the holidays. Hunziker called it “horrible timing” as she just had to cover a major veterinary bill for her cat.

“I don’t have much of my savings left right now,” she said. “It’s very rough.”

Meanwhile, the Hornes worry about making ends meet right now – and what this means for the future. They have a two-bedroom condo but want to have more children.

“It’s going to be really difficult for us to move when the listing’s going to say that we have an $800 HOA,” Emily Horne said. “If that doubles, there’s no way we’re ever going to be able to ever move out of here.”

Her husband, Douglas Horne, echoed that.

“I feel stuck,” he said.